2024 New Zealand Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 New Zealand Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Takahiro Hataji, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Millbrook Resort and Country Club in Arrowtown, New Zealand.

Hataji earned the win to become the first Japanese-born player to win the title in the 104-year history of the tournament, beating Scott Hend by a single shot on 17-under 267.

Anthony Qualye, Josh Geary and Matthew Griffin finished in joint third place in the event that's co-sanctioned with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, two shots behind the lead.

Hataji won the NZD$360,000 winner's share of the NZD$2,000,000 purse.

New Zealand Open recap notes

Hataji earned 6.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the third event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the International Series Macau event.

2024 New Zealand Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details