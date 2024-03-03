2024 New Zealand Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 New Zealand Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Takahiro Hataji, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Millbrook Resort and Country Club in Arrowtown, New Zealand.
Hataji earned the win to become the first Japanese-born player to win the title in the 104-year history of the tournament, beating Scott Hend by a single shot on 17-under 267.
Anthony Qualye, Josh Geary and Matthew Griffin finished in joint third place in the event that's co-sanctioned with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, two shots behind the lead.
Hataji won the NZD$360,000 winner's share of the NZD$2,000,000 purse.
New Zealand Open recap notes
Hataji earned 6.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the third event of the 2024 season.
The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the International Series Macau event.
2024 New Zealand Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Takahiro Hataji
|-17
|69
|65
|66
|67
|267
|$201,687
|2
|Scott Hend
|-16
|64
|66
|69
|69
|268
|$114,289
|T3
|Anthony Quayle
|-15
|67
|69
|66
|67
|269
|$58,078
|T3
|Josh Geary
|-15
|67
|65
|68
|69
|269
|$58,078
|T3
|Matthew Griffin
|-15
|64
|68
|67
|70
|269
|$58,078
|T6
|Ben Wharton
|-14
|65
|71
|70
|64
|270
|$34,735
|T6
|Brad Kennedy
|-14
|67
|70
|66
|67
|270
|$34,735
|T6
|Justin Warren
|-14
|69
|69
|64
|68
|270
|$34,735
|T6
|Ian Snyman
|-14
|71
|65
|65
|69
|270
|$34,735
|T10
|Kade McBride
|-13
|66
|67
|71
|67
|271
|$25,024
|T10
|Ben Campbell
|-13
|65
|69
|70
|67
|271
|$25,024
|T10
|Zack Swanwick
|-13
|67
|68
|68
|68
|271
|$0
|T10
|Louis Dobbelaar
|-13
|69
|68
|66
|68
|271
|$25,024
|T14
|Luke Toomey
|-12
|67
|70
|69
|66
|272
|$16,271
|T14
|Nick Voke
|-12
|68
|65
|71
|68
|272
|$16,271
|T14
|Kieran Muir
|-12
|66
|68
|70
|68
|272
|$16,271
|T14
|Daniel Gale
|-12
|67
|71
|66
|68
|272
|$16,271
|T14
|Jed Morgan
|-12
|71
|65
|67
|69
|272
|$16,271
|T14
|James Hydes
|-12
|68
|70
|64
|70
|272
|$16,271
|T14
|Taichi Kho
|-12
|67
|67
|67
|71
|272
|$16,271
|T21
|Taihei Sato
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|68
|273
|$11,429
|T21
|Berry Henson
|-11
|68
|69
|68
|68
|273
|$11,429
|T21
|Matias Sanchez-Jorquera
|-11
|67
|71
|67
|68
|273
|$11,429
|T21
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-11
|65
|69
|69
|70
|273
|$11,429
|T21
|Mikumu Horikawa
|-11
|71
|64
|68
|70
|273
|$11,429
|T26
|Adam Bland
|-10
|69
|67
|71
|67
|274
|$8,306
|T26
|Wooyoung Cho
|-10
|67
|69
|71
|67
|274
|$8,306
|T26
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-10
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|$8,306
|T26
|Ryuko Tokimatsu
|-10
|70
|67
|67
|70
|274
|$8,306
|T26
|Andrew Kelly
|-10
|69
|68
|67
|70
|274
|$8,306
|T26
|Jak Carter
|-10
|70
|68
|66
|70
|274
|$8,306
|T26
|Cameron John
|-10
|74
|64
|66
|70
|274
|$8,306
|T26
|Kodai Ichihara
|-10
|71
|66
|63
|74
|274
|$8,306
|T34
|Jonathan Wijono
|-9
|67
|66
|74
|68
|275
|$6,163
|T34
|Lachlan Barker
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|68
|275
|$6,163
|T34
|Yuta Sugiura
|-9
|68
|65
|73
|69
|275
|$6,163
|T34
|Michael Sim
|-9
|70
|68
|68
|69
|275
|$6,163
|T34
|Brady Watt
|-9
|69
|68
|68
|70
|275
|$6,163
|T34
|Sam Brazel
|-9
|65
|67
|70
|73
|275
|$6,163
|T40
|Deyen Lawson
|-8
|71
|67
|69
|69
|276
|$4,930
|T40
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-8
|70
|68
|68
|70
|276
|$4,930
|T40
|Zach Murray
|-8
|66
|69
|70
|71
|276
|$4,930
|T40
|Jared Du Toit
|-8
|68
|67
|69
|72
|276
|$4,930
|T40
|Brett Coletta
|-8
|67
|67
|69
|73
|276
|$4,930
|T45
|Dongwoo Kang
|-7
|71
|67
|71
|68
|277
|$3,488
|T45
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|-7
|69
|67
|72
|69
|277
|$3,488
|T45
|Jack Murdoch
|-7
|66
|70
|72
|69
|277
|$3,488
|T45
|Andre Lautee
|-7
|68
|68
|72
|69
|277
|$3,488
|T45
|Kyle Michel
|-7
|68
|67
|72
|70
|277
|$3,488
|T45
|David Micheluzzi
|-7
|67
|67
|71
|72
|277
|$3,488
|T45
|Joshua Bai
|-7
|70
|67
|68
|72
|277
|$0
|T45
|Harry Bateman
|-7
|69
|68
|68
|72
|277
|$3,488
|T45
|Naoki Sekito
|-7
|69
|66
|69
|73
|277
|$3,488
|T54
|Daniel Hillier
|-6
|67
|65
|77
|69
|278
|$2,501
|T54
|Changwoo Lee
|-6
|70
|68
|70
|70
|278
|$2,501
|T54
Andrew Evans
|-6
|68
|70
|67
|73
|278
|$2,501
|T54
|Junghyun Um
|-6
|65
|71
|66
|76
|278
|$2,501
|T58
|Stefano Mazzoli
|-5
|69
|67
|73
|70
|279
|$2,353
|T58
|Maverick Antcliff
|-5
|70
|67
|72
|70
|279
|$2,353
|T58
|Han Lee
|-5
|68
|66
|74
|71
|279
|$2,353
|T58
|Brendan Jones
|-5
|69
|69
|70
|71
|279
|$2,353
|T58
|Travis Smyth
|-5
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|$2,353
|T58
|Carlos Pigem
|-5
|66
|70
|68
|75
|279
|$2,353
|T58
|Aaron Pike
|-5
|67
|69
|66
|77
|279
|$2,353
|T65
|Changgi Lee
|-4
|67
|71
|72
|70
|280
|$2,238
|T65
|Kevin Yuan
|-4
|65
|69
|74
|72
|280
|$2,238
|T65
|James Marchesani
|-4
|70
|66
|72
|72
|280
|$2,238
|T65
|Marcus Fraser
|-4
|66
|66
|73
|75
|280
|$2,238
|T69
|Justin De Los Santos
|-3
|70
|68
|71
|72
|281
|$2,174
|T69
|Jasper Stubbs
|-3
|70
|68
|70
|73
|281
|$0
|T69
|Derek Ackerman
|-3
|70
|67
|70
|74
|281
|$2,174
|T72
|Justin Quiban
|-2
|69
|68
|75
|70
|282
|$2,107
|T72
|Matt Killen
|-2
|67
|68
|76
|71
|282
|$2,107
|T72
|Gareth Paddison
|-2
|70
|67
|70
|75
|282
|$2,107
|T72
|Corey Lamb
|-2
|69
|69
|69
|75
|282
|$2,107
|76
|Soonsang Hong
|-1
|65
|68
|75
|75
|283
|$2,050
|77
|Kerry Mountcastle
|E
|71
|67
|75
|71
|284
|$2,028
|78
|Jarryd Felton
|1
|66
|71
|70
|78
|285
|$2,006