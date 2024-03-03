2024 New Zealand Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 3, 2024
Golf News Net
The 2024 New Zealand Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Takahiro Hataji, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Millbrook Resort and Country Club in Arrowtown, New Zealand.

Hataji earned the win to become the first Japanese-born player to win the title in the 104-year history of the tournament, beating Scott Hend by a single shot on 17-under 267.

Anthony Qualye, Josh Geary and Matthew Griffin finished in joint third place in the event that's co-sanctioned with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, two shots behind the lead.

Hataji won the NZD$360,000 winner's share of the NZD$2,000,000 purse.

New Zealand Open recap notes

Hataji earned 6.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the third event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the International Series Macau event.

2024 New Zealand Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Takahiro Hataji -17 69 65 66 67 267 $201,687
2 Scott Hend -16 64 66 69 69 268 $114,289
T3 Anthony Quayle -15 67 69 66 67 269 $58,078
T3 Josh Geary -15 67 65 68 69 269 $58,078
T3 Matthew Griffin -15 64 68 67 70 269 $58,078
T6 Ben Wharton -14 65 71 70 64 270 $34,735
T6 Brad Kennedy -14 67 70 66 67 270 $34,735
T6 Justin Warren -14 69 69 64 68 270 $34,735
T6 Ian Snyman -14 71 65 65 69 270 $34,735
T10 Kade McBride -13 66 67 71 67 271 $25,024
T10 Ben Campbell -13 65 69 70 67 271 $25,024
T10 Zack Swanwick -13 67 68 68 68 271 $0
T10 Louis Dobbelaar -13 69 68 66 68 271 $25,024
T14 Luke Toomey -12 67 70 69 66 272 $16,271
T14 Nick Voke -12 68 65 71 68 272 $16,271
T14 Kieran Muir -12 66 68 70 68 272 $16,271
T14 Daniel Gale -12 67 71 66 68 272 $16,271
T14 Jed Morgan -12 71 65 67 69 272 $16,271
T14 James Hydes -12 68 70 64 70 272 $16,271
T14 Taichi Kho -12 67 67 67 71 272 $16,271
T21 Taihei Sato -11 67 69 69 68 273 $11,429
T21 Berry Henson -11 68 69 68 68 273 $11,429
T21 Matias Sanchez-Jorquera -11 67 71 67 68 273 $11,429
T21 Gunn Charoenkul -11 65 69 69 70 273 $11,429
T21 Mikumu Horikawa -11 71 64 68 70 273 $11,429
T26 Adam Bland -10 69 67 71 67 274 $8,306
T26 Wooyoung Cho -10 67 69 71 67 274 $8,306
T26 Ryosuke Kinoshita -10 69 69 69 67 274 $8,306
T26 Ryuko Tokimatsu -10 70 67 67 70 274 $8,306
T26 Andrew Kelly -10 69 68 67 70 274 $8,306
T26 Jak Carter -10 70 68 66 70 274 $8,306
T26 Cameron John -10 74 64 66 70 274 $8,306
T26 Kodai Ichihara -10 71 66 63 74 274 $8,306
T34 Jonathan Wijono -9 67 66 74 68 275 $6,163
T34 Lachlan Barker -9 70 68 69 68 275 $6,163
T34 Yuta Sugiura -9 68 65 73 69 275 $6,163
T34 Michael Sim -9 70 68 68 69 275 $6,163
T34 Brady Watt -9 69 68 68 70 275 $6,163
T34 Sam Brazel -9 65 67 70 73 275 $6,163
T40 Deyen Lawson -8 71 67 69 69 276 $4,930
T40 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -8 70 68 68 70 276 $4,930
T40 Zach Murray -8 66 69 70 71 276 $4,930
T40 Jared Du Toit -8 68 67 69 72 276 $4,930
T40 Brett Coletta -8 67 67 69 73 276 $4,930
T45 Dongwoo Kang -7 71 67 71 68 277 $3,488
T45 Tomoharu Otsuki -7 69 67 72 69 277 $3,488
T45 Jack Murdoch -7 66 70 72 69 277 $3,488
T45 Andre Lautee -7 68 68 72 69 277 $3,488
T45 Kyle Michel -7 68 67 72 70 277 $3,488
T45 David Micheluzzi -7 67 67 71 72 277 $3,488
T45 Joshua Bai -7 70 67 68 72 277 $0
T45 Harry Bateman -7 69 68 68 72 277 $3,488
T45 Naoki Sekito -7 69 66 69 73 277 $3,488
T54 Daniel Hillier -6 67 65 77 69 278 $2,501
T54 Changwoo Lee -6 70 68 70 70 278 $2,501
T54 Andrew Evans 68 70 67 73 278 $2,501
T54 Junghyun Um -6 65 71 66 76 278 $2,501
T58 Stefano Mazzoli -5 69 67 73 70 279 $2,353
T58 Maverick Antcliff -5 70 67 72 70 279 $2,353
T58 Han Lee -5 68 66 74 71 279 $2,353
T58 Brendan Jones -5 69 69 70 71 279 $2,353
T58 Travis Smyth -5 69 69 69 72 279 $2,353
T58 Carlos Pigem -5 66 70 68 75 279 $2,353
T58 Aaron Pike -5 67 69 66 77 279 $2,353
T65 Changgi Lee -4 67 71 72 70 280 $2,238
T65 Kevin Yuan -4 65 69 74 72 280 $2,238
T65 James Marchesani -4 70 66 72 72 280 $2,238
T65 Marcus Fraser -4 66 66 73 75 280 $2,238
T69 Justin De Los Santos -3 70 68 71 72 281 $2,174
T69 Jasper Stubbs -3 70 68 70 73 281 $0
T69 Derek Ackerman -3 70 67 70 74 281 $2,174
T72 Justin Quiban -2 69 68 75 70 282 $2,107
T72 Matt Killen -2 67 68 76 71 282 $2,107
T72 Gareth Paddison -2 70 67 70 75 282 $2,107
T72 Corey Lamb -2 69 69 69 75 282 $2,107
76 Soonsang Hong -1 65 68 75 75 283 $2,050
77 Kerry Mountcastle E 71 67 75 71 284 $2,028
78 Jarryd Felton 1 66 71 70 78 285 $2,006

