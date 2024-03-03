2024 LIV Golf Jeddah money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah prize money payout is from the $25 million purse, with 54 professional players who complete three rounds at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the individual LIV Golf Jeddah prize pool is at $4,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,250,000. The LIV Golf Jeddah prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 20 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $50,000.

The LIV Golf Jeddah field is headed by Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith and more.

This tournament started with 54 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah from the correct 2024 LIV Golf full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 54-player individual competition has a purse of $20 million, while the concurrent 13-team competition has a $5 million purse with payouts for the top three teams.

The 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah prize money payout is only true after the event finishes, with ties sorted out.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get LIV Golf points toward the year-end bonus pool.

Additionally, there are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

2024 LIV Golf Jeddah prize money, winner's share, first-place payout