2024 Jonsson Workwear Open field: Players, rankings
European Tour

2024 Jonsson Workwear Open field: Players, rankings

March 3, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Glendower Golf Club in Dowerglen, Edenvale, South Africa.

The Jonsson Workwear Open field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Nick Bachem, Thomas Aiken and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament. A good portion of the field is based on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Freddy Schott and Sebastian Friedrichsen are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $1,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Jonsson Workwear Open field

PLAYER
Jaco Ahlers
Thomas Aiken
Bjorn Akesson
Louis Albertse
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Kyle Barker
Oliver Bekker
Jonas Blixt
Adam Blomme
Dan Bradbury
Merrick Bremner
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Ivan Cantero
Robson Chinhoi
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Ugo Coussaud
Jens Dantorp
Louis de Jager
Jacques de Villiers
Wynand Dingle
Jamie Donaldson
CJ du Plessis
Hennie du Plessis
Nacho Elvira
Manuel Elvira
Will Enefer
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Luca Filippi
Ross Fisher
Trevor Fisher, Jr.
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Dylan Frittelli
Deon Germishuys
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Chase Hanna
Angel Hidalgo
Keith Horne
Rikuya Hoshino
Jean Hugo
Oliver Hundeboll
Casey Jarvis
Andrew Johnston
Rupert Kaminski
Anton Karlsson
Peter Karmis
Soren Kjeldsen
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Ruan Korb
Jacques Kruyswijk
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Alexander Levy
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Herman Loubser
Joost Luiten
Matteo Manassero
Tom McKibbin
Anthony Michael
Malcolm Mitchell
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Dylan Mostert
Dylan Naidoo
James Nicholas
Wilco Nienaber
Niklas Norgaard
Shaun Norris
Hennie O'Kennedy
Hennie Otto
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Gerhard Pepler
Jaco Prinsloo
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
JC Ritchie
Martin Rohwer
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Neil Schietekat
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
JJ Senekal
Combrinck Smit
Jordan Smith
Clement Sordet
Tristen Strydom
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Rourke van der Spuy
Darius van Driel
Daniel van Tonder
Ryan Van Velzen
Jaco Van Zyl
Johannes Veerman
Albert Venter
MJ Viljoen
Martin Vorster
Justin Walters
Paul Waring
Stefan Wears-Taylor
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Robin Williams
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.