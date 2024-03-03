2024 Jonsson Workwear Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Glendower Golf Club in Dowerglen, Edenvale, South Africa.

The Jonsson Workwear Open field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Nick Bachem, Thomas Aiken and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament. A good portion of the field is based on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Freddy Schott and Sebastian Friedrichsen are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $1,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Jonsson Workwear Open field

PLAYER Jaco Ahlers Thomas Aiken Bjorn Akesson Louis Albertse Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Kyle Barker Oliver Bekker Jonas Blixt Adam Blomme Dan Bradbury Merrick Bremner Daniel Brown Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Ivan Cantero Robson Chinhoi Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Ugo Coussaud Jens Dantorp Louis de Jager Jacques de Villiers Wynand Dingle Jamie Donaldson CJ du Plessis Hennie du Plessis Nacho Elvira Manuel Elvira Will Enefer Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Luca Filippi Ross Fisher Trevor Fisher, Jr. Benjamin Follett-Smith Dylan Frittelli Deon Germishuys Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Chase Hanna Angel Hidalgo Keith Horne Rikuya Hoshino Jean Hugo Oliver Hundeboll Casey Jarvis Andrew Johnston Rupert Kaminski Anton Karlsson Peter Karmis Soren Kjeldsen Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Ruan Korb Jacques Kruyswijk Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta David Law Thriston Lawrence Alexander Levy Zander Lombard Hurly Long Herman Loubser Joost Luiten Matteo Manassero Tom McKibbin Anthony Michael Malcolm Mitchell Pieter Moolman James Morrison Dylan Mostert Dylan Naidoo James Nicholas Wilco Nienaber Niklas Norgaard Shaun Norris Hennie O'Kennedy Hennie Otto Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Gerhard Pepler Jaco Prinsloo Richie Ramsay David Ravetto JC Ritchie Martin Rohwer Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Neil Schietekat Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener JJ Senekal Combrinck Smit Jordan Smith Clement Sordet Tristen Strydom Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Rourke van der Spuy Darius van Driel Daniel van Tonder Ryan Van Velzen Jaco Van Zyl Johannes Veerman Albert Venter MJ Viljoen Martin Vorster Justin Walters Paul Waring Stefan Wears-Taylor Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Robin Williams Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field.