PGA Tour

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

March 3, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches prize money payout is from the $9 million purse, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches prize pool is at $1,620,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $981,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $18,810.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field is headed by Shane Lowry, David Skinns, Austin Eckroat and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Lowry, who is looking to finally capture a title that has been so close to his grasp.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches from the correct 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches full-field payout is based on their finish. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 50.6 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors and The Players, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,620,000
2 $981,000
3 $621,000
4 $441,000
5 $369,000
6 $326,250
7 $303,750
8 $281,250
9 $263,250
10 $245,250
11 $227,250
12 $209,250
13 $191,250
14 $173,250
15 $164,250
16 $155,250
17 $146,250
18 $137,250
19 $128,250
20 $119,250
21 $110,250
22 $101,250
23 $94,050
24 $86,850
25 $79,650
26 $72,450
27 $69,750
28 $67,050
29 $64,350
30 $61,650
31 $58,950
32 $56,250
33 $53,550
34 $51,300
35 $49,050
36 $46,800
37 $44,550
38 $42,750
39 $40,950
40 $39,150
41 $37,350
42 $35,550
43 $33,750
44 $31,950
45 $30,150
46 $28,350
47 $26,550
48 $25,110
49 $23,850
50 $23,130
51 $22,590
52 $22,050
53 $21,690
54 $21,330
55 $21,150
56 $20,970
57 $20,790
58 $20,610
59 $20,430
60 $20,250
61 $20,070
62 $19,890
63 $19,710
64 $19,530
65 $19,350
66 $19,170
67 $18,990
68 $18,810

