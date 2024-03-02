2024 SDC Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour Sunshine Tour

2024 SDC Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

March 2, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Andy Sullivan
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 SDC Championship prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at St. Francis Golf Links in Eastern Cape, South Africa, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the SDC Championship prize pool is at $255,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $160,000. The SDC Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The SDC Championship field is headed by Daniel Brown, Andy Sullivan, Connor Syme and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 SDC Championship from the correct 2024 SDC Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2024 SDC Championship prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 13.8 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 SDC Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $255,000
2 $165,000
3 $93,900
4 $75,000
5 $63,600
6 $52,500
7 $45,000
8 $37,500
9 $33,600
10 $30,000
11 $27,600
12 $25,800
13 $24,150
14 $22,950
15 $22,050
16 $21,150
17 $20,250
18 $19,350
19 $18,600
20 $18,000
21 $17,400
22 $16,950
23 $16,500
24 $16,050
25 $15,600
26 $15,150
27 $14,700
28 $14,250
29 $13,800
30 $13,350
31 $12,900
32 $12,450
33 $12,000
34 $11,550
35 $11,100
36 $10,650
37 $10,350
38 $10,050
39 $9,750
40 $9,450
41 $9,150
42 $8,850
43 $8,550
44 $8,250
45 $7,950
46 $7,650
47 $7,350
48 $7,050
49 $6,750
50 $6,450
51 $6,150
52 $5,850
53 $5,550
54 $5,250
55 $5,100
56 $4,950
57 $4,800
58 $4,650
59 $4,500
60 $4,350
61 $4,200
62 $4,050
63 $3,900
64 $3,750
65 $3,600

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.