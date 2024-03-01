Rory McIlroy 2024 schedule: When will he play next?

Rory McIlroy's 2024 schedule will start in Dubai, competing in the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational and Hero Dubai Desert Classic as his first 2024 tournaments after choosing to skip the Sentry.

McIlroy will then return to the US for the Genesis Invitational in February at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, starting a run of events on the PGA Tour that includes the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

From there, he will play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players leading to the Masters.

He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors. Outside of the majors, McIlroy will likely play in the RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and .

In a busy June, he'll play the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, play the US Open at Pinehurst and then in the Travelers Championship.

You can expect McIlroy to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs events.

McIlroy will play more events on the European Tour schedule, including the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy expected 2024 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change