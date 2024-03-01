Rory McIlroy 2024 schedule: When will he play next?
Rory McIlroy 2024 schedule: When will he play next?

March 1, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy's 2024 schedule will start in Dubai, competing in the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational and Hero Dubai Desert Classic as his first 2024 tournaments after choosing to skip the Sentry.

McIlroy will then return to the US for the Genesis Invitational in February at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, starting a run of events on the PGA Tour that includes the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

From there, he will play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players leading to the Masters.

He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors. Outside of the majors, McIlroy will likely play in the RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and .

In a busy June, he'll play the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, play the US Open at Pinehurst and then in the Travelers Championship.

You can expect McIlroy to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs events.

McIlroy will play more events on the European Tour schedule, including the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy expected 2024 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change

DATE TOURNAMENT
Jan. 11-14 Dubai Invitational
Jan. 18-21 Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Feb. 15-18 The Genesis Invitational
Feb. 29 - March 3 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 14-17 The Players Championship
April 11-14 The Masters
April 18-21 RBC Heritage
May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship
May 16-19 PGA Championship
June 6-9 the Memorial Tournament
June 13-16 US Open
June 20-23 Travelers Championship
July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open
July 18-21 British Open Championship
Aug. 15 - Sept. 1 FedEx Cup playoffs
Sept. 12-15 Horizon Irish Open
Sept. 19-22 BMW PGA Championship
Nov. 14-17 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

