Phil Mickelson 2024 schedule: When will he play next?

Phil Mickelson's 2024 schedule kicks off in his first season with LIV Golf with a trip to Mexico to compete in the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba event.

In preparation for the Masters, Mickelson will also play LIV Golf events in Las Vegas, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and at Trump Doral in Florida.

We will then see Mickelson play in the Masters as a three-time winner. He'll then play in LIV Golf events in Adelaide, Australia, and Singapore, followed by a return to the United States to play in the PGA Championship in Kentucky.

Ahead of the US Open, in which he'll play in an effort to complete the career Grand Slam, he'll play in a LIV Golf event in Houston at the former home of the Houston Open.

After the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2, he'll play LIV Golf events in Nashville and in his native Spain before competing in the British Open Championship.

Mickelson will complete the LIV Golf season with the event in London, then at the Greenbrier before playing in the LIV Golf individual and team championship events.

Phil Mickelson expected 2024 schedule

Subject to change