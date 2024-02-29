Jon Rahm 2024 schedule: When will he play next?

Jon Rahm's 2024 schedule kicks off in his first season with LIV Golf with a trip to Mexico to compete in the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba event. It's a venue he played in his PGA Tour career.
In preparation for the Masters, Rahm will also play LIV Golf events in Las Vegas, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and at Trump Doral in Florida.
We will then see Rahm play in the Masters as defending champion. He'll then play in LIV Golf events in Adelaide, Australia, and Singapore, followed by a return to the United States to play in the PGA Championship in Kentucky.
Ahead of the US Open, he'll play in a LIV Golf event in Houston at the former home of the Houston Open.
After the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2, he'll play LIV Golf events in Nashville and in his native Spain before competing in the British Open Championship.
Rahm will complete the LIV Golf season with the event in London, then at the Greenbrier before playing in the LIV Golf individual and team championship events. He may play in the Open de Espana if he maintains DP World Tour membership.
Jon Rahm expected 2024 schedule
Subject to change
|DATE
|TOURNAMENT
|Feb. 2-4
|LIV Golf Mayakoba (Mexico)
|Feb. 8-10
|LIV Golf Las Vegas
|March 1-3
|LIV Golf Jeddah (Saudia Arabia)
|March 8-10
|LIV Golf Hong Kong
|April 5-7
|LIV Golf Miami
|April 11-14
|The Masters
|April 26-28
|LIV Golf Adelaide (Australia)
|May 3-5
|LIV Golf Singapore
|
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|June 7-9
|LIV Golf Houston
|June 13-16
|US Open
|June 21-23
|LIV Golf Nashville
|July 12-14
|LIV Golf Andalucia (Spain)
|July 18-21
|British Open Championship
|July 26-28
|LIV Golf London
|Aug. 16-18
|LIV Golf Greenbrier (West Virginia, USA)
|
|TBD
|LIV Golf individual championship (TBD)
|TBD
|LIV Golf team championship (TBD)