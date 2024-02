Future dates for the Masters through 2028

The Masters is the first men's major on the golf calendar, and we know it's set every year in early April. However, the Masters dates move around ever so slightly.

The planning of the Masters is such that it's meant to be played in the first full week of April, culminating in a Masters Sunday on the second full week of April.

Augusta National Golf Club announces future dates for the Masters well in advance, giving badge holders and fans plenty of time to plan for attending the event. However, fans who know the cadence of the Masters can look well into the future to see when the Masters will be played. As the tournament grows closer to its centennial, it's no mystery when the world's best can expect to show up to Augusta National.

Setting Masters dates also helps the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and other major tours with scheduling, working around the Masters in April, the PGA Championship now in May, the US Open in June and the British Open Championship in July when setting their schedules.

Right now, Augusta National Golf Club has announced future Masters dates through 2028, five years in advance.

Future Masters Tournament dates

2024 Masters: April 11-14

2025 Masters: April 10-13

2026 Masters: April 9-12

2027 Masters: April 8-11

2028 Masters: April 6-9

Recent Masters Tournament dates