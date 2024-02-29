Brooks Koepka 2024 schedule: When will he play next?
LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka 2024 schedule: When will he play next?

February 29, 2024
Golf News Net
Brooks Koepka's 2024 schedule kicks off in his first season with LIV Golf with a trip to Mexico to compete in the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba event.

In preparation for the Masters, Koepka will also play LIV Golf events in Las Vegas, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and at Trump Doral in Florida.

We will then see Koepka play in the Masters. He'll then play in LIV Golf events in Adelaide, Australia, and Singapore, followed by a return to the United States to play in the PGA Championship as defending champion in Kentucky.

Ahead of the US Open, he'll play in a LIV Golf event in Houston at the former home of the Houston Open.

After the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2, he'll play LIV Golf events in Nashville and in his native Spain before competing in the British Open Championship.

Koepka will complete the LIV Golf season with the event in London, then at the Greenbrier before playing in the LIV Golf individual and team championship events.

Brooks Koepka expected 2024 schedule

Subject to change

DATE TOURNAMENT
Feb. 2-4 LIV Golf Mayakoba (Mexico)
Feb. 8-10 LIV Golf Las Vegas
March 1-3 LIV Golf Jeddah (Saudia Arabia)
March 8-10 LIV Golf Hong Kong
April 5-7 LIV Golf Miami
April 11-14 The Masters
April 26-28 LIV Golf Adelaide (Australia)
May 3-5 LIV Golf Singapore
May 16-19 PGA Championship
June 7-9 LIV Golf Houston
June 13-16 US Open
June 21-23 LIV Golf Nashville
July 12-14 LIV Golf Andalucia (Spain)
July 18-21 British Open Championship
July 26-28 LIV Golf London
Aug. 16-18 LIV Golf Greenbrier (West Virginia, USA)
TBD LIV Golf individual championship (TBD)
TBD LIV Golf team championship (TBD)

