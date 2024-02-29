The 2024 SDC Championship purse is $1.5 million, with the winner's share at $255,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 SDC Championship field is headed by Thriston Lawrence, Ewen Ferguson and Ockie Strydom, as well as more of the world's best players.

The SDC Championship is the 13th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at St. Francis Golf Links in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 13 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 500 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 SDC Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $255,000 2 $165,000 3 $93,900 4 $75,000 5 $63,600 6 $52,500 7 $45,000 8 $37,500 9 $33,600 10 $30,000 11 $27,600 12 $25,800 13 $24,150 14 $22,950 15 $22,050 16 $21,150 17 $20,250 18 $19,350 19 $18,600 20 $18,000 21 $17,400 22 $16,950 23 $16,500 24 $16,050 25 $15,600 26 $15,150 27 $14,700 28 $14,250 29 $13,800 30 $13,350 31 $12,900 32 $12,450 33 $12,000 34 $11,550 35 $11,100 36 $10,650 37 $10,350 38 $10,050 39 $9,750 40 $9,450 41 $9,150 42 $8,850 43 $8,550 44 $8,250 45 $7,950 46 $7,650 47 $7,350 48 $7,050 49 $6,750 50 $6,450 51 $6,150 52 $5,850 53 $5,550 54 $5,250 55 $5,100 56 $4,950 57 $4,800 58 $4,650 59 $4,500 60 $4,350 61 $4,200 62 $4,050 63 $3,900 64 $3,750 65 $3,600

2024 SDC Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 SDC Championship purse? The 2024 SDC Championship purse is $1.5 million.

How much is the 2024 SDC Championship winner's share? The 2024 SDC Championship winner's share is $255,000.

What is the 2024 SDC Championship field size? The 2024 SDC Championship field features 156 players.