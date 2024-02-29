The 2024 New Zealand Open purse is set for NZD$2 million, with the winner's share coming in at NZD$360,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The New Zealand Open field is headed by Scott Hend, Matthew Griffin, David Micheluzzi and more of the best players from the Asian Tour and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The 156-player field is the latest event of the 2024 Asian Tour schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Millbrook Resort and Country Club in Arrowtown, New Zealand.

What else is on the line: points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 7 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2024 New Zealand Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout