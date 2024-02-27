PGA National Champion course: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2024 Cognizant Classic host

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches is played this year at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla..

The tournament's host course has been at the Palm Beach club since 2007.

The PGA National Champion Course plays as a par-71 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,147 yards, making it one of the medium-length golf courses on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

PGA National Champion Course scorecard breakdown

The PGA National Champion Course has three par 5s, four par 3s and 11 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with an incredible par 5.

There's a similar length in the par 3s between sides, ranging from 175 yards to 226 yards. The front-nine par 3s are longer, while the par 3s on the Bear Trap are shorter.

The par 5s can be scoring opportunities, but the 18th hole is particularly taxing with a poor tee shot and will penalize severely a poorly executed second shot at the green.

The par 4s have a great mix of length to them, but they tend to be demanding off the tee.

PGA National Champion Course scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR 1 365 4 2 464 4 3 538 5 4 395 4 5 217 3 6 479 4 7 226 3 8 427 4 9 421 4 OUT 3532 35 10 530 5 11 450 4 12 438 4 13 388 4 14 465 4 15 179 3 16 434 4 17 175 3 18 556 5 IN 3615 36 TOTAL 7147 71

PGA National Champion Course course breakdown

Now that we know the layout of the golf course, what else makes PGA National Champion Course a challenge?

The biggest challenge on this golf course is avoidng water, which comes into play on practically every hole on the course.

The landing areas off the tee are not generous, but they're not particularly tight either. Still, avoiding big mistakes off the tee can set up opportunities to score.

The greens are not easy to negotiate, so expect a lot of pars and bogeys this week.