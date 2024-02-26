2024 SDC Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 SDC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at St. Francis Links in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The SDC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament. A good portion of the field is based on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Ben Rush and Garrick Porteous are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $1,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 SDC Championship field

PLAYER Jaco Ahlers Thomas Aiken Bjorn Åkesson Louis Albertse Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Kyle Barker Haydn Barron Oliver Bekker Matthis Besard Jacques Blaauw Jonas Blixt Sean Bradley Daniel Brown Heinrich Bruiners Julien Brun Ivan Cantero Guxin Chen Robson Chinhoi Om Prakash Chouhan Todd Clements Ugo Coussaud Keenan Davidse Louis De Jager Wynand Dingle Jamie Donaldson CJ Du Plessis Hennie Du Plessis Manuel Elvira Nacho Elvira Will Enefer Dan Erickson Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Luca Filippi Trevor Fisher Jnr Ross Fisher Benjamin Follett-Smith Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Sebastian Garcia Deon Germishuys Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Chase Hanna Angel Hidalgo Keith Horne Rikuya Hoshino Jean Hugo Oliver Hundebøll Casey Jarvis Andrew Johnston Sam Jones Rupert Kaminski Anton Karlsson Peter Karmis Soren Kjeldsen Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Ruan Korb Jbe Kruger Romain Langasque Frances Laporta David Law Thriston Lawrence Tom Lewis Zander Lombard Hurly Long Herman Loubser Joost Luiten Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Tom Mckibbin Anthony Michael Malcolm Mitchell Pieter Moolman James Morrison Dylan Mostert Dylan Naidoo Keita Nakajima James Nicholas Wilco Nienaber Niklas Norgaard Shaun Norris Hennie O'Kennedy Adrian Otaegui Hennie Otto Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Gerhard Pepler Jaco Prinsloo Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Jake Redman JC Ritchie Martin Rohwer Maximilian Rottluff Lyle Rowe Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Neil Schietekat Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener JJ Senekal Combrincke Smit Jordan Smith Clément Sordet Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Tristen Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Keagan Thomas Tom Vaillant Rourke Van Der Spuy Daniel Van Tonder Ryan Van Velzen Jaco Van Zyl Albert Venter MJ Viljoen Martin Vorster Justin Walters Stefan Wears-Taylor Gunner Wiebe Robin Williams Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2024 SDC Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.