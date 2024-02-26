2024 SDC Championship field: Players, rankings
2024 SDC Championship field: Players, rankings

February 26, 2024
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
The 2024 SDC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at St. Francis Links in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The SDC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament. A good portion of the field is based on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Ben Rush and Garrick Porteous are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $1,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 SDC Championship field

PLAYER
Jaco Ahlers
Thomas Aiken
Bjorn Åkesson
Louis Albertse
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Kyle Barker
Haydn Barron
Oliver Bekker
Matthis Besard
Jacques Blaauw
Jonas Blixt
Sean Bradley
Daniel Brown
Heinrich Bruiners
Julien Brun
Ivan Cantero
Guxin Chen
Robson Chinhoi
Om Prakash Chouhan
Todd Clements
Ugo Coussaud
Keenan Davidse
Louis De Jager
Wynand Dingle
Jamie Donaldson
CJ Du Plessis
Hennie Du Plessis
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Will Enefer
Dan Erickson
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Luca Filippi
Trevor Fisher Jnr
Ross Fisher
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Sebastian Garcia
Deon Germishuys
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Chase Hanna
Angel Hidalgo
Keith Horne
Rikuya Hoshino
Jean Hugo
Oliver Hundebøll
Casey Jarvis
Andrew Johnston
Sam Jones
Rupert Kaminski
Anton Karlsson
Peter Karmis
Soren Kjeldsen
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Ruan Korb
Jbe Kruger
Romain Langasque
Frances Laporta
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Tom Lewis
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Herman Loubser
Joost Luiten
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Tom Mckibbin
Anthony Michael
Malcolm Mitchell
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Dylan Mostert
Dylan Naidoo
Keita Nakajima
James Nicholas
Wilco Nienaber
Niklas Norgaard
Shaun Norris
Hennie O'Kennedy
Adrian Otaegui
Hennie Otto
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Gerhard Pepler
Jaco Prinsloo
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Jake Redman
JC Ritchie
Martin Rohwer
Maximilian Rottluff
Lyle Rowe
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Neil Schietekat
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
JJ Senekal
Combrincke Smit
Jordan Smith
Clément Sordet
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Tristen Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Keagan Thomas
Tom Vaillant
Rourke Van Der Spuy
Daniel Van Tonder
Ryan Van Velzen
Jaco Van Zyl
Albert Venter
MJ Viljoen
Martin Vorster
Justin Walters
Stefan Wears-Taylor
Gunner Wiebe
Robin Williams
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu

