2024 Trophy Hassan II final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 25, 2024
The 2024 Trophy Hassan II final leaderboard is headed by winner Ricardo Gonzalez, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

Gonzalez won the third event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a one-shot win over Thomas Bjorn in the 54-hole event on 10-under 206.

Mark Hensby and Y.E. Yang finished tied for third in the event that ended on Saturday, each ending up two shots back of Bjorn.

Gonzalez won the $320,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Trophy Hassan II recap notes

Gonzalez wins the third PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the first time on the 50-plus tour.

The money Gonzalez -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.

2024 Trophy Hassan II final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Ricardo Gonzalez -10 69 70 70 209 $320,000
2 Thomas Bjørn -9 71 70 69 210 $176,000
T3 Mark Hensby -7 68 73 71 212 $131,000
T3 Y.E. Yang -7 70 69 73 212 $131,000
T5 Brian Gay -5 71 72 71 214 $88,300
T5 Ken Duke -5 69 73 72 214 $88,300
T7 Richard Green -4 74 71 70 215 $68,000
T7 Paul Broadhurst -4 72 71 72 215 $68,000
T9 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -3 73 71 72 216 $54,000
T9 Steve Pate -3 67 74 75 216 $54,000
T11 Stuart Appleby -2 71 75 71 217 $46,000
T11 Wes Short, Jr. -2 75 69 73 217 $46,000
T13 Jeff Maggert -1 75 72 71 218 $38,067
T13 K.J. Choi -1 74 72 72 218 $38,067
T13 Steve Allan -1 68 75 75 218 $38,067
T16 Arjun Atwal E 74 75 70 219 $33,000
T16 Stephen Ames E 73 73 73 219 $33,000
T18 Tim Petrovic 1 74 75 71 220 $23,778
T18 Joe Durant 1 75 73 72 220 $23,778
T18 Alex Cejka 1 73 73 74 220 $23,778
T18 Tom Gillis 1 72 74 74 220 $23,778
T18 Adilson da Silva 1 75 70 75 220 $23,778
T18 Thongchai Jaidee 1 73 72 75 220 $23,778
T18 Scott Parel 1 69 76 75 220 $23,778
T18 Brett Quigley 1 74 70 76 220 $23,778
T18 Shane Bertsch 1 71 73 76 220 $23,778
T27 Angel Cabrera 2 79 72 70 221 $15,886
T27 Rod Pampling 2 78 73 70 221 $15,886
T27 Colin Montgomerie 2 74 77 70 221 $15,886
T27 David McKenzie 2 74 73 74 221 $15,886
T27 José María Olazábal 2 70 77 74 221 $15,886
T27 Ken Tanigawa 2 73 71 77 221 $15,886
T27 Joakim Haeggman 2 73 70 78 221 $15,886
T34 Billy Andrade 3 77 75 70 222 $12,600
T34 Mario Tiziani 3 75 76 71 222 $12,600
T34 Boo Weekley 3 76 72 74 222 $12,600
37 Scott Dunlap 4 77 73 73 223 $11,400
T38 Michael Wright 5 72 78 74 224 $10,800
T38 Charlie Wi 5 74 72 78 224 $10,800
40 David Branshaw 6 76 75 74 225 $10,200
T41 Chris DiMarco 7 74 77 75 226 $9,600
T41 Tim O'Neal 7 72 75 79 226 $9,600
T43 David Bransdon 8 73 81 73 227 $8,000
T43 Bob Estes 8 77 76 74 227 $8,000
T43 Woody Austin 8 77 76 74 227 $8,000
T43 John Senden 8 77 75 75 227 $8,000
T43 Michael Jonzon 8 75 76 76 227 $8,000
T43 Glen Day 8 75 75 77 227 $8,000
T49 Billy Mayfair 9 77 78 73 228 $6,200
T49 Esteban Toledo 9 74 78 76 228 $6,200
T49 Duffy Waldorf 9 73 77 78 228 $6,200
T52 Paul Stankowski 10 77 78 74 229 $5,067
T52 Peter Baker 10 75 79 75 229 $5,067
T52 Tom Lehman 10 78 75 76 229 $5,067
T55 Rob Labritz 11 77 79 74 230 $4,400
T55 Brandt Jobe 11 78 77 75 230 $4,400
T55 Kirk Triplett 11 74 76 80 230 $4,400
T58 Jason Bohn 12 81 74 76 231 $3,800
T58 Heath Slocum 12 78 77 76 231 $3,800
T58 Tom Pernice Jr. 12 75 79 77 231 $3,800
61 Jeff Sluman 13 79 77 76 232 $3,400
62 James Kingston 14 74 79 80 233 $3,200
63 Olin Browne 15 77 76 81 234 $3,000
64 Carlos Franco 24 81 81 81 243 $2,800
65 John Daly 27 76 87 83 246 $2,600

