2024 Trophy Hassan II final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Trophy Hassan II final leaderboard is headed by winner Ricardo Gonzalez, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

Gonzalez won the third event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a one-shot win over Thomas Bjorn in the 54-hole event on 10-under 206.

Mark Hensby and Y.E. Yang finished tied for third in the event that ended on Saturday, each ending up two shots back of Bjorn.

Gonzalez won the $320,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Trophy Hassan II recap notes

Gonzalez wins the third PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the first time on the 50-plus tour.

The money Gonzalez -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.

2024 Trophy Hassan II final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

