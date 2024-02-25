2024 Lalla Meryem Cup final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2024 Lalla Meryem Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Bronte Law, who took home the victory at Royal Dar Es Salam Golf Club in Morocco.

Law won her Ladies European Tour title this week, and she won this week by three shots on 13-under 206. Law shot a final-round 64 to overcome an opening 73 in this 54-hole event to win.

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard shot 71 in the final round, her second such score of the week, to finish runner-up.

Law won the €67,500 winner's share from the €450,000 purse.

Lalla Meryem Cup recap notes

This was the second event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Shannon Tan, who won the season opener in her LET debut, finished T-37 this week.

The 36-hole cut was made on 4-over 150 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Ladies Team Series in Florida in two weeks.

2024 Lalla Meryem Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

