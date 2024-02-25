2024 Lalla Meryem Cup final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2024 Lalla Meryem Cup final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

February 25, 2024
The 2024 Lalla Meryem Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Bronte Law, who took home the victory at Royal Dar Es Salam Golf Club in Morocco.

Law won her Ladies European Tour title this week, and she won this week by three shots on 13-under 206. Law shot a final-round 64 to overcome an opening 73 in this 54-hole event to win.

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard shot 71 in the final round, her second such score of the week, to finish runner-up.

Law won the €67,500 winner's share from the €450,000 purse.

Lalla Meryem Cup recap notes

This was the second event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Shannon Tan, who won the season opener in her LET debut, finished T-37 this week.

The 36-hole cut was made on 4-over 150 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Ladies Team Series in Florida in two weeks.

2024 Lalla Meryem Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Bronte Law -13 73 69 64 206 $67,500
2 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -10 71 67 71 209 $40,500
3 Fatima Fernandez Cano -9 74 68 68 210 $23,625
3 Maria Fassi -9 65 69 76 210 $23,625
5 Pranavi Urs -8 71 73 67 211 $16,200
6 Sara Kouskova -7 75 67 70 212 $13,950
T7 Madelene Stavnar -6 71 71 71 213 $11,925
T7 Ines Laklalech -6 68 73 72 213 $11,925
9 Diksha Dagar -5 71 71 72 214 $10,800
T10 Elena Moosmann -4 73 74 68 215 $9,900
T10 Nicole Broch Estrup -4 72 74 69 215 $9,900
T10 Teresa Toscano -4 69 74 72 215 $9,900
T13 Tiia Koivisto -3 73 73 70 216 $8,235
T13 Casandra Alexander -3 77 71 68 216 $8,235
T13 Emma Spitz -3 74 69 73 216 $8,235
T13 Nataliya Guseva -3 71 72 73 216 $8,235
T13 Klara Davidson Spilkova -3 72 70 74 216 $8,235
T18 Hannah Screen -2 71 75 71 217 $6,840
T18 Agathe Laisne -2 72 76 69 217 $6,840
T18 Annabell Fuller -2 72 73 72 217 $6,840
T18 Olivia Cowan -2 73 72 72 217 $6,840
T18 Emma Grechi -2 72 72 73 217 $6,840
T18 April Angurasaranee -2 71 73 73 217 $6,840
T24 Sofie Bringner -1 73 74 71 218 $5,468
T24 Alessandra Fanali -1 72 74 72 218 $5,468
T24 Luna Sobron Galmes -1 75 73 70 218 $5,468
T24 Ana Belac -1 72 76 70 218 $5,468
T24 Nicole Garcia -1 73 73 72 218 $5,468
T24 Lauren Walsh -1 73 71 74 218 $5,468
T30 Sofie Kibsgaard E 73 74 72 219 $4,146
T30 Virginia Elena Carta E 76 71 72 219 $4,146
T30 Laura Sluman E 74 73 72 219 $4,146
T30 Hayley Davis E 72 74 73 219 $4,146
T30 Cara Gainer E 73 73 73 219 $4,146
T30 Alice Hewson E 73 73 73 219 $4,146
T30 Marta Martin E 70 78 71 219 $4,146
T37 Nuria Iturrioz 1 78 69 73 220 $3,285
T37 Liz Young 1 71 76 73 220 $3,285
T37 Shannon Tan 1 73 74 73 220 $3,285
T37 Agathe Sauzon 1 75 71 74 220 $3,285
T37 Hannah Burke 1 75 74 71 220 $3,285
T42 Fernanda Lira 2 75 72 74 221 $2,637
T42 Morgane Metraux 2 77 72 72 221 $2,637
T42 Gabriella Cowley 2 74 75 72 221 $2,637
T42 Sofia Cherif Essakali (a) 2 77 72 72 221 $0
T42 Momoka Kobori 2 73 76 72 221 $2,637
T42 Sanna Nuutinen 2 75 74 72 221 $2,637
48 Ellinor Sudow 3 77 70 75 222 $2,340
T49 Cara Gorlei 4 76 70 77 223 $2,175
T49 Trichat Cheenglab 4 71 78 74 223 $2,175
T49 Lisa Pettersson 4 74 75 74 223 $2,175
T52 Sophie Hausmann 5 72 74 78 224 $1,749
T52 Noora Komulainen 5 75 72 77 224 $1,749
T52 Nastasia Nadaud 5 72 74 78 224 $1,749
T52 Jung Min Hong 5 75 72 77 224 $1,749
T52 Gemma Clews 5 74 74 76 224 $1,749
T52 Ana Pelaez Trivino 5 76 73 75 224 $1,749
T52 Laura Beveridge 5 78 72 74 224 $1,749
T59 Marianne Skarpnord 6 73 76 76 225 $1,418
T59 Kirsten Rudgeley 6 77 73 75 225 $1,418
61 Sophie Witt 7 76 74 76 226 $1,350
62 Olivia Mehaffey 9 73 77 78 228 $1,305

