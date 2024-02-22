Where is Vidanta Vallarta and the Mexico Open at Vidanta located?

Vidanta Vallarta is home to the Mexico Open at Vidanta and its Greg Norman-designed golf course, home to a third-year event on the PGA Tour and one of the best-known golf courses in Mexico, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Puerto Vallarta course has some of the best views in the world.

Not only is Vidanta Vallarta a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, which features some of the best in the world playing in western central Mexico.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Vidanta Vallarta is located.

Where is Vidanta Vallarta located?

Vidanta Vallarta is located on the Pacific coast of Mexico just outside of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Vidanta Vallarta is located on the edge of the Jalisco province, a drive almost directly west to the coast of the country from the capital, Mexico City.

Vidanta Vallarta sits on the edge of Banderas Bay (Bahia de Banderas).

Neighboring towns to Puerto Vallarta proper and Guadalajara.

Which airports are near Vidanta Vallarta?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Vidanta Vallarta is Puerto Vallarta, the Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to Vidanta Vallarta.

What other famous golf courses are near Vidanta Vallarta?

Vidanta Vallarta is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

El Tigre Club de Golf is nearby, as well as several other resort courses.