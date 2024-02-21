2024 International Series Oman purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Asian Tour

2024 International Series Oman purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

February 21, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of an Asian Tour flag
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 International Series Oman purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $360,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The International Series Oman field is headed by Andy Ogletree, Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer and more of the Asian Tour's best players and LIV Golf players.

The 156-player field is the first International Series event on the Asian Tour schedule and is the latest event of the 2024 season.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Al Mouj Golf in Oman.

What else is on the line: points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 10 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2024 International Series Oman purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $360,000
2 $220,000
3 $126,000
4 $100,000
5 $82,000
6 $66,600
7 $57,000
8 $49,000
9 $42,800
10 $38,200
11 $34,900
12 $32,500
13 $30,300
14 $28,900
15 $27,700
16 $26,500
17 $25,300
18 $24,100
19 $23,100
20 $22,300
21 $21,800
22 $21,200
23 $20,600
24 $20,000
25 $19,400
26 $18,800
27 $18,200
28 $17,600
29 $17,000
30 $16,400
31 $16,200
32 $15,600
33 $15,200
34 $14,800
35 $14,400
36 $14,000
37 $13,600
38 $13,200
39 $12,800
40 $12,400
41 $12,100
42 $11,700
43 $11,300
44 $10,900
45 $10,700
46 $10,600
47 $10,200
48 $9,800
49 $9,400
50 $9,000
51 $8,600
52 $8,200
53 $7,800
54 $7,600
55 $7,400
56 $7,200
57 $7,000
58 $6,800
59 $6,600
60 $6,400
61 $6,200
62 $6,000
63 $5,800
64 $5,600
65 $5,400

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.