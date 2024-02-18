What is the logo on Luke List’s hat in 2024?

Luke List has won twice on the PGA Tour, including most recently at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship. He's become known as a great ballstriker who often struggles with putting. However, his skill set in golf is represented by his equipment sponsor, PXG, whose logo is on his hat.

However, there's another logo on the front of Luke List's hat in 2024 that is confusing for a lot of fans because they're unfamiliar with the brand.

The logo on Luke List's hat in 2024 looks like a T with an F through it. However, that doesn't really clear up what the logo represents.

Luke List's hat logo is for a brand called Fury Athletix.

Fury Athletix is a hat maker, which makes sense then that their logo is on Luke List's hat in both the front and the back of the cap. The company makes four caps, a visor, a beanie and a band. Some of the hats are made for performance in winter sports, like skiing, while the caps are meant for performance across all sports.

The hat Luke List wears retails for $52 or $56, depending on the model.

The brand says their hats are built for sweat and designed for competition, built with a structure they call the Fury X.

List is seeking the third win of his PGA Tour career and the biggest title of his life at The Genesis Invitational, where he would win a $4 million first-place prize if he comes through. Also the exposure for the brand could be huge and worth the investment Fury Athletix made in Luke List to start the year.