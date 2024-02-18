Luke List’s wife Chloe Kirby: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 8

Luke List has been in the winner's circle twice on the PGA Tour, winning the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open for his first PGA Tour win and then winning the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship for win No. 2. However, he's looking for the biggest win of his career as he looks to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera and a huge $4 million check.

List is married to his wife Chloe Kirby, and the pair tied the knot back in 2016.

List's wife is active in charitable giving, and she was previously an actress. She was in a variety of movies, including several action films. The couple live in Augusta, Ga., meaning List will get to play in the Masters in his adopted hometown.

The couple had their first child, Ryann, in 2018.

See pictures of Luke List's wife, Chloe Kirby.