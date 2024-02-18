2024 WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
February 18, 2024
A photo of Daniel Gale
The 2024 WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Gale, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort in Pokolbin, New South Wales, Australia.

Gale earned a one-shot victory on 19-under 261, beating amateur Phoenix Campbell for the victory, his second win in the last six months.

Kazuma Kobori, who won the Players Series event in Sydney last time out, finished alone in third place, two back of the lead.

Gale won the $45,000 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley recap notes

Kobori earned 1.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 56 players finishing the event in the sixth event of the season. Five amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues in two weeks at the Queensland PGA Championship.

2024 WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Daniel Gale -19 66 62 67 66 261 $45,000
2 Phoenix Campbell(a) -18 61 66 66 69 262 $0
3 Kazuma Kobori  -17 66 66 66 65 263 $25,000
4 Elvis Smylie -14 68 67 65 66 266 $17,500
5 Jeffrey Guan -13 64 68 66 69 267 $12,500
T6 Kotono Fukaya -12 66 66 67 69 268 $10,250
T6 Justice Bosio (a) -12 66 68 67 67 268 $0
T8 Kade McBride -11 64 69 67 69 269 $7,300
T8 Jess Whitting -11 66 64 68 71 269 $7,300
T8 Caitlin Peirce (a) -11 69 68 66 66 269 $0
T8 Shae Wools-Cobb -11 67 69 67 66 269 $7,300
T8 Tim Hart -11 67 66 63 73 269 $7,300
T13 Ashley Lau -10 71 64 69 66 270 $5,094
T13 Brett Coletta -10 67 68 68 67 270 $5,094
T15 Jeongmin Cho -8 70 64 70 68 272 $3,908
T15 Kyle Michel -8 68 69 69 66 272 $3,908
T15 Andre Lautee -8 67 67 72 66 272 $3,908
T18 Josh Younger -7 69 70 65 69 273 $3,013
T18 James Marchesani -7 64 73 67 69 273 $3,013
T18 Denzel Ieremia -7 63 72 72 66 273 $3,013
T18 Kelsey Bennett -7 67 67 69 70 273 $3,013
T22 Tyler Wood  -6 66 67 68 73 274 $2,486
T22 Harrison Crowe  -6 70 64 68 72 274 $2,486
T22 Dylan Gardner -6 67 72 65 70 274 $2,486
T22 Braden Becker -6 67 68 70 69 274 $2,486
T22 Tunrada Piddon -6 61 70 74 69 274 $2,486
T22 Lawry Flynn -6 67 71 69 67 274 $2,486
T22 Quinnton Croker (a) -6 67 70 70 67 274 $0
T22 Andrew Evans -6 69 69 70 66 274 $2,486
T30 Brett Rankin -5 67 70 65 73 275 $2,125
T30 Ella Scaysbrook (a) -5 65 68 69 73 275 $0
T30 Kathryn Norris -5 68 70 65 72 275 $2,125
T30 Anthony Choat -5 68 65 70 72 275 $2,125
T30 Andrew Kelly -5 70 68 66 71 275 $2,125
T30 Kerry Mountcastle  -5 68 69 67 71 275 $2,125
T30 Cory Crawford -5 69 65 71 70 275 $2,125
T30 Jarryd Felton -5 69 70 68 68 275 $2,125
T38 Jay Mackenzie -4 69 70 68 69 276 $1,875
T38 Louis Dobbelaar -4 68 71 69 68 276 $1,875
T38 Ben Wharton -4 71 64 68 73 276 $1,875
T41 Cameron John -3 66 71 69 71 277 $1,700
T41 Katelyn Must -3 68 71 67 71 277 $1,700
T41 Matias Sanchez -3 65 72 69 71 277 $1,700
T41 Munchin Keh -3 69 69 71 68 277 $1,700
T45 Elmay Viking -2 69 66 69 74 278 $1,500
T45 Andrew Campbell -2 69 69 69 71 278 $1,500
T45 Lydia Hall -2 70 67 72 69 278 $1,500
T45 Cholcheva Wongras -2 68 71 71 68 278 $1,500
49 Siyi Keh -1 66 73 72 68 279 $1,375
T50 Celina Yuan Par 67 70 70 73 280 $1,267
T50 Aaron Townsend Par 67 70 74 69 280 $1,267
T50 Chizuru Ueda Par 68 71 73 68 280 $1,267
53 Hanee Song 1 68 71 70 72 281 $1,163
54 Josh Armstrong 2 68 69 72 73 282 $1,113
55 Derek Ackerman 5 70 69 77 69 285 $1,063
56 Amelia Mehmet-Grohn 6 67 71 74 74 286 $1,033

