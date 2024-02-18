2024 WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Gale, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort in Pokolbin, New South Wales, Australia.
Gale earned a one-shot victory on 19-under 261, beating amateur Phoenix Campbell for the victory, his second win in the last six months.
Kazuma Kobori, who won the Players Series event in Sydney last time out, finished alone in third place, two back of the lead.
Gale won the $45,000 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.
WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley recap notes
Kobori earned 1.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 56 players finishing the event in the sixth event of the season. Five amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.
The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues in two weeks at the Queensland PGA Championship.
2024 WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Daniel Gale
|-19
|66
|62
|67
|66
|261
|$45,000
|2
|Phoenix Campbell(a)
|-18
|61
|66
|66
|69
|262
|$0
|3
|Kazuma Kobori
|-17
|66
|66
|66
|65
|263
|$25,000
|4
|Elvis Smylie
|-14
|68
|67
|65
|66
|266
|$17,500
|5
|Jeffrey Guan
|-13
|64
|68
|66
|69
|267
|$12,500
|T6
|Kotono Fukaya
|-12
|66
|66
|67
|69
|268
|$10,250
|T6
|Justice Bosio (a)
|-12
|66
|68
|67
|67
|268
|$0
|T8
|Kade McBride
|-11
|64
|69
|67
|69
|269
|$7,300
|
|T8
|Jess Whitting
|-11
|66
|64
|68
|71
|269
|$7,300
|T8
|Caitlin Peirce (a)
|-11
|69
|68
|66
|66
|269
|$0
|T8
|Shae Wools-Cobb
|-11
|67
|69
|67
|66
|269
|$7,300
|T8
|Tim Hart
|-11
|67
|66
|63
|73
|269
|$7,300
|T13
|Ashley Lau
|-10
|71
|64
|69
|66
|270
|$5,094
|T13
|Brett Coletta
|-10
|67
|68
|68
|67
|270
|$5,094
|T15
|Jeongmin Cho
|-8
|70
|64
|70
|68
|272
|$3,908
|T15
|Kyle Michel
|-8
|68
|69
|69
|66
|272
|$3,908
|
|T15
|Andre Lautee
|-8
|67
|67
|72
|66
|272
|$3,908
|T18
|Josh Younger
|-7
|69
|70
|65
|69
|273
|$3,013
|T18
|James Marchesani
|-7
|64
|73
|67
|69
|273
|$3,013
|T18
|Denzel Ieremia
|-7
|63
|72
|72
|66
|273
|$3,013
|T18
|Kelsey Bennett
|-7
|67
|67
|69
|70
|273
|$3,013
|T22
|Tyler Wood
|-6
|66
|67
|68
|73
|274
|$2,486
|T22
|Harrison Crowe
|-6
|70
|64
|68
|72
|274
|$2,486
|T22
|Dylan Gardner
|-6
|67
|72
|65
|70
|274
|$2,486
|
|T22
|Braden Becker
|-6
|67
|68
|70
|69
|274
|$2,486
|T22
|Tunrada Piddon
|-6
|61
|70
|74
|69
|274
|$2,486
|T22
|Lawry Flynn
|-6
|67
|71
|69
|67
|274
|$2,486
|T22
|Quinnton Croker (a)
|-6
|67
|70
|70
|67
|274
|$0
|T22
|Andrew Evans
|-6
|69
|69
|70
|66
|274
|$2,486
|T30
|Brett Rankin
|-5
|67
|70
|65
|73
|275
|$2,125
|T30
|Ella Scaysbrook (a)
|-5
|65
|68
|69
|73
|275
|$0
|T30
|Kathryn Norris
|-5
|68
|70
|65
|72
|275
|$2,125
|
|T30
|Anthony Choat
|-5
|68
|65
|70
|72
|275
|$2,125
|T30
|Andrew Kelly
|-5
|70
|68
|66
|71
|275
|$2,125
|T30
|Kerry Mountcastle
|-5
|68
|69
|67
|71
|275
|$2,125
|T30
|Cory Crawford
|-5
|69
|65
|71
|70
|275
|$2,125
|T30
|Jarryd Felton
|-5
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|$2,125
|T38
|Jay Mackenzie
|-4
|69
|70
|68
|69
|276
|$1,875
|T38
|Louis Dobbelaar
|-4
|68
|71
|69
|68
|276
|$1,875
|T38
|Ben Wharton
|-4
|71
|64
|68
|73
|276
|$1,875
|
|T41
|Cameron John
|-3
|66
|71
|69
|71
|277
|$1,700
|T41
|Katelyn Must
|-3
|68
|71
|67
|71
|277
|$1,700
|T41
|Matias Sanchez
|-3
|65
|72
|69
|71
|277
|$1,700
|T41
|Munchin Keh
|-3
|69
|69
|71
|68
|277
|$1,700
|T45
|Elmay Viking
|-2
|69
|66
|69
|74
|278
|$1,500
|T45
|Andrew Campbell
|-2
|69
|69
|69
|71
|278
|$1,500
|T45
|Lydia Hall
|-2
|70
|67
|72
|69
|278
|$1,500
|T45
|Cholcheva Wongras
|-2
|68
|71
|71
|68
|278
|$1,500
|49
|Siyi Keh
|-1
|66
|73
|72
|68
|279
|$1,375
|T50
|Celina Yuan
|Par
|67
|70
|70
|73
|280
|$1,267
|T50
|Aaron Townsend
|Par
|67
|70
|74
|69
|280
|$1,267
|T50
|Chizuru Ueda
|Par
|68
|71
|73
|68
|280
|$1,267
|53
|Hanee Song
|1
|68
|71
|70
|72
|281
|$1,163
|54
|Josh Armstrong
|2
|68
|69
|72
|73
|282
|$1,113
|55
|Derek Ackerman
|5
|70
|69
|77
|69
|285
|$1,063
|56
|Amelia Mehmet-Grohn
|6
|67
|71
|74
|74
|286
|$1,033