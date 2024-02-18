2024 WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Gale, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort in Pokolbin, New South Wales, Australia.

Gale earned a one-shot victory on 19-under 261, beating amateur Phoenix Campbell for the victory, his second win in the last six months.

Kazuma Kobori, who won the Players Series event in Sydney last time out, finished alone in third place, two back of the lead.

Gale won the $45,000 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley recap notes

Kobori earned 1.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 56 players finishing the event in the sixth event of the season. Five amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues in two weeks at the Queensland PGA Championship.

2024 WebEx Players Series Hunter Valley final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details