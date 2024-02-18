2024 Magical Kenya Open field: Players, rankings
2024 Magical Kenya Open field: Players, rankings

February 18, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
The 2024 Magical Kenya Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Magical Kenya Open field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Pietro Bovari and Christofer Blomstrand are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Magical Kenya Open field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Jasta Madoya Asena
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Haydn Barron
Oliver Bekker
Joshua Berry
Matthis Besard
Jonas Blixt
Adam Blomme
Gary Boyd
Soren Broholt Lind
Steven Brown
Julien Brun
Ivan Cantero
John Catlin
Filippo Celli
Ashley Chesters
Om Prakash Chouhan
Aaron Cockerill
Jack Davidson
Jannik De Bruyn
Louis De Jager
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Jamie Donaldson
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Will Enefer
Rhys Enoch
Oliver Farr
Ewen Ferguson
Pedro Figueiredo
Alex Fitzpatrick
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Simon Forsström
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Nicolo Galletti
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Deon Germishuys
Joe Girrbach
Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
John Gough
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Jordan Gumberg
Justin Harding
Angel Hidalgo
Kazuki Higa
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
Craig Howie
Daan Huizing
Sam Hutsby
Dismas Indiza Anyonyi
Casey Jarvis
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Sam Jones
Matthew Jordan
David Kamulindwa
Michael Karanga
Philip Katich
Masahiro Kawamura
Frank Kennedy
Mutahi Kibugu
Njoroge Kibugu
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Mike Kisia
Jeong Weon Ko
Jacques Kruyswijk
Fredericr Lacroix
Romain Langasque
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
John Lejirma
Alexander Levy
Tom Lewis
Hurly Long
Isaac Makokha
Stuart Manley
Visitor Mapwanya
Connor Mckinney
Mohit Mediratta
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
Joel Moscatel
Dylan Mostert
Daniel Nduva
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Wilco Nienaber
Samuel Njoroge
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Andrea Pavan
Eddie Pepperell
Garrick Porteous
Thomas Power Horan
Tapio Pulkkanen
Conor Purcell
Manuel Quiros
David Ravetto
Josphat Rono
Ronald Rugumayo
Benjamin Rusch
Jamie Rutherford
Lauri Ruuska
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Yannick Schuetz
Matthias Schwab
Shubhankar Sharma
Greg Snow
Clément Sordet
Andy Sullivan
Julian Suri
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Braden Thornberry
Lucas Vacarisas
Tom Vaillant
Darius Van Driel
Lars Van Meijel
Ryan Van Velzen
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Justin Walters
Jeunghun Wang
Marc Warren
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Ashun Wu
Daniel Young

Top 50 players in 2024 Magical Kenya Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

