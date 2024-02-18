2024 Magical Kenya Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Magical Kenya Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Magical Kenya Open field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Pietro Bovari and Christofer Blomstrand are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Magical Kenya Open field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Jasta Madoya Asena John Axelsen Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Haydn Barron Oliver Bekker Joshua Berry Matthis Besard Jonas Blixt Adam Blomme Gary Boyd Soren Broholt Lind Steven Brown Julien Brun Ivan Cantero John Catlin Filippo Celli Ashley Chesters Om Prakash Chouhan Aaron Cockerill Jack Davidson Jannik De Bruyn Louis De Jager Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Jamie Donaldson Manuel Elvira Nacho Elvira Will Enefer Rhys Enoch Oliver Farr Ewen Ferguson Pedro Figueiredo Alex Fitzpatrick Benjamin Follett-Smith Simon Forsström Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Nicolo Galletti Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Sebastian Garcia Deon Germishuys Joe Girrbach Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen John Gough Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Jordan Gumberg Justin Harding Angel Hidalgo Kazuki Higa David Horsey Rikuya Hoshino Craig Howie Daan Huizing Sam Hutsby Dismas Indiza Anyonyi Casey Jarvis Kristian Krogh Johannessen Sam Jones Matthew Jordan David Kamulindwa Michael Karanga Philip Katich Masahiro Kawamura Frank Kennedy Mutahi Kibugu Njoroge Kibugu Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Mike Kisia Jeong Weon Ko Jacques Kruyswijk Fredericr Lacroix Romain Langasque David Law Thriston Lawrence John Lejirma Alexander Levy Tom Lewis Hurly Long Isaac Makokha Stuart Manley Visitor Mapwanya Connor Mckinney Mohit Mediratta Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman Joel Moscatel Dylan Mostert Daniel Nduva Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Lukas Nemecz James Nicholas Wilco Nienaber Samuel Njoroge Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore John Parry Andrea Pavan Eddie Pepperell Garrick Porteous Thomas Power Horan Tapio Pulkkanen Conor Purcell Manuel Quiros David Ravetto Josphat Rono Ronald Rugumayo Benjamin Rusch Jamie Rutherford Lauri Ruuska Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Yannick Schuetz Matthias Schwab Shubhankar Sharma Greg Snow Clément Sordet Andy Sullivan Julian Suri Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Braden Thornberry Lucas Vacarisas Tom Vaillant Darius Van Driel Lars Van Meijel Ryan Van Velzen Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Justin Walters Jeunghun Wang Marc Warren Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Ashun Wu Daniel Young

Top 50 players in 2024 Magical Kenya Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field.