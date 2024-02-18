2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner David Puig, who earned the Asian Tour win at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Malaysia.

Puig earned the win to take the first event of the year, winning by two shots over Jeunghun Wang on 23-under 261 to earn his first Asian Tour title.

Denwit Boriboonsub and John Catlin finished in a share of third place, a shot behind Wang for second place.

Puig won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

IRS Prima Malaysian Open recap notes

Boriboonsub earned 9.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 69 players finishing the event in the first event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the International Series Oman event.

2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 David Puig -23 66 71 62 62 261 $180,000
2 Jeunghun Wang -21 68 68 66 61 263 $110,000
T3 Denwit Boriboonsub -20 71 66 66 61 264 $56,500
T3 John Catlin -20 65 65 68 66 264 $56,500
5 Kevin Yuan -19 65 64 68 68 265 $41,000
6 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -18 66 67 68 65 266 $33,300
T7 Deyen Lawson -17 66 67 66 68 267 $26,500
T7 Jared Du Toit -17 70 64 62 71 267 $26,500
T9 Travis Smyth -16 68 66 69 65 268 $18,550
T9 Trevor Simsby -16 71 65 67 65 268 $18,550
T9 Sangmoon Bae -16 70 67 63 68 268 $18,550
T9 Steve Lewton -16 65 66 68 69 268 $18,550
T13 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -15 71 66 66 66 269 $12,778
T13 Richard T. Lee -15 63 69 71 66 269 $12,778
T13 Veer Ahlawat -15 62 71 70 66 269 $12,778
T13 Gunn Charoenkul -15 67 70 66 66 269 $12,778
T13 Khavish Varadan -15 64 65 72 68 269 $12,778
T13 Miguel Tabuena -15 66 65 70 68 269 $12,778
T13 Jazz Janewattananond -15 62 70 68 69 269 $12,778
T13 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -15 68 66 66 69 269 $12,778
T13 Bio Kim -15 68 65 66 70 269 $12,778
T22 Manav Shah -14 67 68 68 67 270 $9,400
T22 Sarit Suwannarut -14 67 67 68 68 270 $9,400
T22 Maverick Antcliff -14 67 68 70 65 270 $9,400
T22 Sam Horsfield -14 66 68 68 68 270 $9,400
T22 Minkyu Kim -14 69 67 66 68 270 $9,400
T22 Poosit Supupramai -14 69 66 67 68 270 $9,400
T22 Ian Snyman -14 68 69 68 65 270 $9,400
T22 Yuvraj Singh Sandhu -14 70 64 67 69 270 $9,400
T22 Austen Truslow -14 66 67 67 70 270 $9,400
T31 Jack Thompson -13 69 68 66 68 271 $7,211
T31 Guntaek Koh -13 66 65 72 68 271 $7,211
T31 Danthai Boonma -13 65 70 70 66 271 $7,211
T31 Siddikur Rahman -13 69 67 69 66 271 $7,211
T31 Andrew Dodt -13 66 68 71 66 271 $7,211
T31 Seungtaek Lee -13 69 68 68 66 271 $7,211
T31 Taichi Nabetani -13 69 68 68 66 271 $7,211
T31 Stefano Mazzoli -13 66 68 67 70 271 $7,211
T31 Angelo Que -13 67 68 65 71 271 $7,211
T40 Jed Morgan -12 68 69 66 69 272 $5,840
T40 Hanmil Jung -12 67 68 69 68 272 $5,840
T40 Yongjun Bae -12 67 67 70 68 272 $5,840
T40 Naoki Sekito -12 67 68 68 69 272 $5,840
T40 Brendan Jones -12 68 69 68 67 272 $5,840
T40 Ratchanon Chantananuwat -12 70 67 69 66 272 $0
T46 Chen Guxin -11 69 67 68 69 273 $4,975
T46 Taichi Kho -11 71 66 67 69 273 $4,975
T46 S.S.P. Chawrasia -11 69 65 68 71 273 $4,975
T46 Sanghyun Park -11 67 69 69 68 273 $4,975
T46 Chang Wei-lun -11 68 67 67 71 273 $4,975
T46 Prom Meesawat -11 68 67 65 73 273 $4,975
T52 Jordan Zunic -10 68 68 68 70 274 $3,960
T52 Ervin Chang -10 70 62 69 73 274 $3,960
T52 Settee Prakongvech -10 70 67 68 69 274 $3,960
T52 James Piot -10 67 68 71 68 274 $3,960
T52 Honey Baisoya -10 70 66 70 68 274 $3,960
T57 Lee Chieh-po -9 65 72 67 71 275 $3,300
T57 Ben Campbell -9 69 66 71 69 275 $3,300
T57 Poom Saksansin -9 68 68 70 69 275 $3,300
T57 Phachara Khongwatmai -9 70 67 69 69 275 $3,300
T57 Yeongsu Kim -9 69 63 74 69 275 $3,300
T57 Douglas Klein -9 71 63 73 68 275 $3,300
T57 Leunkwang Kim -9 68 69 70 68 275 $3,300
T64 Sadom Kaewkanjana -8 69 68 69 70 276 $2,850
T64 Charlie Lindh -8 69 68 71 68 276 $2,850
T66 Pattaraphol Khanthacha -7 69 64 71 73 277 $2,650
T66 Chikkarangappa S. -7 69 66 73 69 277 $2,650
68 Tatsunori Shogenji -5 68 68 74 69 279 $2,500
69 Scott Hend -1 67 70 73 73 283 $2,400

