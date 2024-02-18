2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner David Puig, who earned the Asian Tour win at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Malaysia.
Puig earned the win to take the first event of the year, winning by two shots over Jeunghun Wang on 23-under 261 to earn his first Asian Tour title.
Denwit Boriboonsub and John Catlin finished in a share of third place, a shot behind Wang for second place.
Puig won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
IRS Prima Malaysian Open recap notes
Boriboonsub earned 9.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 69 players finishing the event in the first event of the 2024 season.
The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the International Series Oman event.
2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|David Puig
|-23
|66
|71
|62
|62
|261
|$180,000
|2
|Jeunghun Wang
|-21
|68
|68
|66
|61
|263
|$110,000
|T3
|Denwit Boriboonsub
|-20
|71
|66
|66
|61
|264
|$56,500
|T3
|John Catlin
|-20
|65
|65
|68
|66
|264
|$56,500
|5
|Kevin Yuan
|-19
|65
|64
|68
|68
|265
|$41,000
|6
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-18
|66
|67
|68
|65
|266
|$33,300
|T7
|Deyen Lawson
|-17
|66
|67
|66
|68
|267
|$26,500
|T7
|Jared Du Toit
|-17
|70
|64
|62
|71
|267
|$26,500
|
|T9
|Travis Smyth
|-16
|68
|66
|69
|65
|268
|$18,550
|T9
|Trevor Simsby
|-16
|71
|65
|67
|65
|268
|$18,550
|T9
|Sangmoon Bae
|-16
|70
|67
|63
|68
|268
|$18,550
|T9
|Steve Lewton
|-16
|65
|66
|68
|69
|268
|$18,550
|T13
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-15
|71
|66
|66
|66
|269
|$12,778
|T13
|Richard T. Lee
|-15
|63
|69
|71
|66
|269
|$12,778
|T13
|Veer Ahlawat
|-15
|62
|71
|70
|66
|269
|$12,778
|T13
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-15
|67
|70
|66
|66
|269
|$12,778
|
|T13
|Khavish Varadan
|-15
|64
|65
|72
|68
|269
|$12,778
|T13
|Miguel Tabuena
|-15
|66
|65
|70
|68
|269
|$12,778
|T13
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-15
|62
|70
|68
|69
|269
|$12,778
|T13
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-15
|68
|66
|66
|69
|269
|$12,778
|T13
|Bio Kim
|-15
|68
|65
|66
|70
|269
|$12,778
|T22
|Manav Shah
|-14
|67
|68
|68
|67
|270
|$9,400
|T22
|Sarit Suwannarut
|-14
|67
|67
|68
|68
|270
|$9,400
|T22
|Maverick Antcliff
|-14
|67
|68
|70
|65
|270
|$9,400
|
|T22
|Sam Horsfield
|-14
|66
|68
|68
|68
|270
|$9,400
|T22
|Minkyu Kim
|-14
|69
|67
|66
|68
|270
|$9,400
|T22
|Poosit Supupramai
|-14
|69
|66
|67
|68
|270
|$9,400
|T22
|Ian Snyman
|-14
|68
|69
|68
|65
|270
|$9,400
|T22
|Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
|-14
|70
|64
|67
|69
|270
|$9,400
|T22
|Austen Truslow
|-14
|66
|67
|67
|70
|270
|$9,400
|T31
|Jack Thompson
|-13
|69
|68
|66
|68
|271
|$7,211
|T31
|Guntaek Koh
|-13
|66
|65
|72
|68
|271
|$7,211
|
|T31
|Danthai Boonma
|-13
|65
|70
|70
|66
|271
|$7,211
|T31
|Siddikur Rahman
|-13
|69
|67
|69
|66
|271
|$7,211
|T31
|Andrew Dodt
|-13
|66
|68
|71
|66
|271
|$7,211
|T31
|Seungtaek Lee
|-13
|69
|68
|68
|66
|271
|$7,211
|T31
|Taichi Nabetani
|-13
|69
|68
|68
|66
|271
|$7,211
|T31
|Stefano Mazzoli
|-13
|66
|68
|67
|70
|271
|$7,211
|T31
|Angelo Que
|-13
|67
|68
|65
|71
|271
|$7,211
|T40
|Jed Morgan
|-12
|68
|69
|66
|69
|272
|$5,840
|
|T40
|Hanmil Jung
|-12
|67
|68
|69
|68
|272
|$5,840
|T40
|Yongjun Bae
|-12
|67
|67
|70
|68
|272
|$5,840
|T40
|Naoki Sekito
|-12
|67
|68
|68
|69
|272
|$5,840
|T40
|Brendan Jones
|-12
|68
|69
|68
|67
|272
|$5,840
|T40
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|-12
|70
|67
|69
|66
|272
|$0
|T46
|Chen Guxin
|-11
|69
|67
|68
|69
|273
|$4,975
|T46
|Taichi Kho
|-11
|71
|66
|67
|69
|273
|$4,975
|T46
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|-11
|69
|65
|68
|71
|273
|$4,975
|T46
|Sanghyun Park
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|68
|273
|$4,975
|T46
|Chang Wei-lun
|-11
|68
|67
|67
|71
|273
|$4,975
|T46
|Prom Meesawat
|-11
|68
|67
|65
|73
|273
|$4,975
|T52
|Jordan Zunic
|-10
|68
|68
|68
|70
|274
|$3,960
|T52
|Ervin Chang
|-10
|70
|62
|69
|73
|274
|$3,960
|T52
|Settee Prakongvech
|-10
|70
|67
|68
|69
|274
|$3,960
|T52
|James Piot
|-10
|67
|68
|71
|68
|274
|$3,960
|T52
|Honey Baisoya
|-10
|70
|66
|70
|68
|274
|$3,960
|T57
|Lee Chieh-po
|-9
|65
|72
|67
|71
|275
|$3,300
|T57
|Ben Campbell
|-9
|69
|66
|71
|69
|275
|$3,300
|T57
|Poom Saksansin
|-9
|68
|68
|70
|69
|275
|$3,300
|T57
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-9
|70
|67
|69
|69
|275
|$3,300
|T57
|Yeongsu Kim
|-9
|69
|63
|74
|69
|275
|$3,300
|T57
|Douglas Klein
|-9
|71
|63
|73
|68
|275
|$3,300
|T57
|Leunkwang Kim
|-9
|68
|69
|70
|68
|275
|$3,300
|T64
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-8
|69
|68
|69
|70
|276
|$2,850
|T64
|Charlie Lindh
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|$2,850
|T66
|Pattaraphol Khanthacha
|-7
|69
|64
|71
|73
|277
|$2,650
|T66
|Chikkarangappa S.
|-7
|69
|66
|73
|69
|277
|$2,650
|68
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|-5
|68
|68
|74
|69
|279
|$2,500
|69
|Scott Hend
|-1
|67
|70
|73
|73
|283
|$2,400