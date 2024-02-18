2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner David Puig, who earned the Asian Tour win at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Malaysia.

Puig earned the win to take the first event of the year, winning by two shots over Jeunghun Wang on 23-under 261 to earn his first Asian Tour title.

Denwit Boriboonsub and John Catlin finished in a share of third place, a shot behind Wang for second place.

Puig won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

IRS Prima Malaysian Open recap notes

Boriboonsub earned 9.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 69 players finishing the event in the first event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the International Series Oman event.

2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

