2024 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Ames won the second event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a weather-shortened three-shot win on 13-under 131 to beat Rocco Mediate for the title.

The tournament was shortened to 36 holes because of inclement weather rolling into the Naples area. The tour had originally hoped to play a truncated, nine-hole final round on Sunday, but weather conditions made that impossible.

Paul Broadhurst, Mark Hensby, Ernie Els and Alex Cejka wound up tied for third place at 9-under total.

Ames won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Chubb Classic recap notes

Ames wins the second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.

2024 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

