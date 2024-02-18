2024 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

February 18, 2024
Golf News Net
The 2024 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Ames won the second event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a weather-shortened three-shot win on 13-under 131 to beat Rocco Mediate for the title.

The tournament was shortened to 36 holes because of inclement weather rolling into the Naples area. The tour had originally hoped to play a truncated, nine-hole final round on Sunday, but weather conditions made that impossible.

Paul Broadhurst, Mark Hensby, Ernie Els and Alex Cejka wound up tied for third place at 9-under total.

Ames won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

Chubb Classic recap notes

Ames wins the second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.

2024 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Stephen Ames -13 67 64 131 $270,000
2 Rocco Mediate -10 63 71 134 $158,400
T3 Paul Broadhurst -9 69 66 135 $99,000
T3 Mark Hensby -9 66 69 135 $99,000
T3 Ernie Els -9 66 69 135 $99,000
T3 Alex Cejka -9 66 69 135 $99,000
T7 Steve Stricker -8 69 67 136 $61,200
T7 Richard Green -8 68 68 136 $61,200
9 Davis Love III -7 70 67 137 $50,400
T10 Jerry Kelly -6 70 68 138 $39,960
T10 Rod Pampling -6 70 68 138 $39,960
T10 Charlie Wi -6 69 69 138 $39,960
T10 Brian Gay -6 69 69 138 $39,960
T10 Joe Durant -6 67 71 138 $39,960
T15 Tim Petrovic -5 70 69 139 $27,990
T15 K.J. Choi -5 70 69 139 $27,990
T15 Kirk Triplett -5 70 69 139 $27,990
T15 Padraig Harrington -5 69 70 139 $27,990
T15 Steven Alker -5 67 72 139 $27,990
T15 Ken Tanigawa -5 67 72 139 $27,990
T21 Fred Couples -4 73 67 140 $19,500
T21 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -4 72 68 140 $19,500
T21 Matt Gogel -4 70 70 140 $19,500
T21 Paul Goydos -4 70 70 140 $19,500
T21 David Bransdon -4 69 71 140 $19,500
T21 Scott Dunlap -4 67 73 140 $19,500
T27 Rob Labritz -3 72 69 141 $13,995
T27 Notah Begay III -3 72 69 141 $13,995
T27 Gibby Gilbert III -3 71 70 141 $13,995
T27 Michael Muehr -3 71 70 141 $13,995
T27 Boo Weekley -3 71 70 141 $13,995
T27 Ricardo Gonzalez -3 70 71 141 $13,995
T27 Steve Flesch -3 68 73 141 $13,995
T27 Harrison Frazar -3 68 73 141 $13,995
T35 Stuart Appleby -2 74 68 142 $10,170
T35 Marco Dawson -2 73 69 142 $10,170
T35 David Toms -2 72 70 142 $10,170
T35 Mario Tiziani -2 70 72 142 $10,170
T35 Lee Janzen -2 69 73 142 $10,170
T35 Ken Duke -2 68 74 142 $10,170
T41 Gene Sauers -1 77 66 143 $7,740
T41 Heath Slocum -1 74 69 143 $7,740
T41 Paul Stankowski -1 73 70 143 $7,740
T41 Mike Weir -1 71 72 143 $7,740
T41 Billy Andrade -1 71 72 143 $7,740
T41 Colin Montgomerie -1 71 72 143 $7,740
T41 Dicky Pride -1 68 75 143 $7,740
T48 Tim O'Neal E 73 71 144 $5,580
T48 John Huston E 73 71 144 $5,580
T48 Russ Cochran E 72 72 144 $5,580
T48 Shane Bertsch E 70 74 144 $5,580
T48 Bob Estes E 69 75 144 $5,580
T53 Steve Allan 1 74 71 145 $4,320
T53 Glen Day 1 71 74 145 $4,320
T53 Y.E. Yang 1 70 75 145 $4,320
T56 Jason Bohn 2 78 68 146 $3,600
T56 Jeff Sluman 2 77 69 146 $3,600
T56 John Senden 2 73 73 146 $3,600
T56 Woody Austin 2 72 74 146 $3,600
T56 Tom Pernice Jr. 2 71 75 146 $3,600
T61 Scott Parel 3 76 71 147 $2,700
T61 Mark Calcavecchia 3 76 71 147 $2,700
T61 Scott Verplank 3 75 72 147 $2,700
T61 Chris DiMarco 3 72 75 147 $2,700
T61 Justin Leonard 3 71 76 147 $2,700
T66 Olin Browne 5 73 76 149 $2,070
T66 Billy Mayfair 5 72 77 149 $2,070
T68 Michael Allen 6 75 75 150 $1,746
T68 Cameron Beckman 6 75 75 150 $1,746
T70 Scott McCarron 7 79 72 151 $1,332
T70 Tom Lehman 7 78 73 151 $1,332
T70 Robert Gamez 7 77 74 151 $1,332
T70 Jeff Maggert 7 74 77 151 $1,332
T70 Brandt Jobe 7 74 77 151 $1,332
T70 Duffy Waldorf 7 73 78 151 $1,332
76 Mikael Lundberg 8 80 72 152 $1,044

