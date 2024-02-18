2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard is headed by winner Patty Tavatanakit, who took home the victory at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

Tavatanakit won in dominant fashion, earning a seven-shot win over Esther Henseleit on 18-under 270.

Charley Hull and Minami Katsu finished in joint third place, two shots behind Henseleit.

Tavatanakit won the $750,000 winner's share from the $5,000,000 purse.

Aramco Saudi Ladies International recap notes

This was the second event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the biggest non-major event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Tavatanakit gets back into the winner's circle for the first time since 2021.

The 36-hole cut was made on 3-over 147 or better, with 65 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, played next week.

2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

