2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard is headed by winner Patty Tavatanakit, who took home the victory at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.
Tavatanakit won in dominant fashion, earning a seven-shot win over Esther Henseleit on 18-under 270.
Charley Hull and Minami Katsu finished in joint third place, two shots behind Henseleit.
Tavatanakit won the $750,000 winner's share from the $5,000,000 purse.
Aramco Saudi Ladies International recap notes
This was the second event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the biggest non-major event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
Tavatanakit gets back into the winner's circle for the first time since 2021.
The 36-hole cut was made on 3-over 147 or better, with 65 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, played next week.
2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-18
|66
|70
|69
|65
|270
|€697,743
|2
|Esther Henseleit
|-11
|74
|69
|65
|69
|277
|€418,646
|T3
|Minami Katsu
|-9
|74
|69
|71
|65
|279
|€244,210
|T3
|Charley Hull
|-9
|74
|67
|68
|70
|279
|€244,210
|5
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|-8
|69
|72
|70
|69
|280
|€167,458
|6
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-7
|71
|72
|66
|72
|281
|€144,200
|T7
|Alice Hewson
|-6
|71
|71
|71
|69
|282
|€119,392
|T7
|So Mi Lee
|-6
|72
|72
|68
|70
|282
|€119,392
|
|T7
|Yuka Saso
|-6
|75
|69
|67
|71
|282
|€119,392
|T10
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-5
|73
|70
|71
|69
|283
|€104,661
|T10
|Carlota Ciganda
|-5
|71
|72
|70
|70
|283
|€104,661
|T12
|Alexandra Forsterling
|-4
|77
|69
|67
|71
|284
|€95,358
|T12
|Georgia Hall
|-4
|73
|69
|69
|73
|284
|€95,358
|T14
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-3
|71
|73
|72
|69
|285
|€83,148
|T14
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-3
|76
|71
|69
|69
|285
|€83,148
|T14
|Lucy Li
|-3
|72
|72
|71
|70
|285
|€83,148
|
|T14
|Alessandra Fanali
|-3
|69
|74
|68
|74
|285
|€83,148
|T18
|Yu Liu
|-2
|76
|70
|69
|71
|286
|€71,728
|T18
|Paula Reto
|-2
|67
|73
|74
|72
|286
|€71,728
|T18
|Alexa Pano
|-2
|70
|71
|71
|74
|286
|€71,728
|T18
|Manon De Roey
|-2
|68
|70
|72
|76
|286
|€71,728
|T18
|Amy Yang
|-2
|70
|70
|70
|76
|286
|€71,728
|T23
|Chiara Noja
|-1
|74
|68
|74
|71
|287
|€57,913
|T23
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|72
|287
|€57,913
|
|T23
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-1
|68
|70
|75
|74
|287
|€57,913
|T23
|Minbyeol Kim
|-1
|75
|70
|68
|74
|287
|€57,913
|T23
|Peiyun Chien
|-1
|70
|70
|72
|75
|287
|€57,913
|T23
|Olivia Cowan
|-1
|71
|73
|68
|75
|287
|€57,913
|T29
|Celine Borge
|E
|73
|70
|74
|71
|288
|€43,648
|T29
|Linn Grant
|E
|77
|68
|72
|71
|288
|€43,648
|T29
|Aline Krauter
|E
|73
|71
|72
|72
|288
|€43,648
|T29
|Albane Valenzuela
|E
|72
|73
|71
|72
|288
|€43,648
|
|T29
|Jae Hee Kim
|E
|76
|70
|70
|72
|288
|€43,648
|T29
|Leona Maguire
|E
|76
|64
|74
|74
|288
|€43,648
|T35
|Jeong Mee Hwang
|1
|73
|72
|75
|69
|289
|€33,492
|T35
|Anne Van Dam
|1
|73
|72
|72
|72
|289
|€33,492
|T35
|Mao Saigo
|1
|72
|74
|71
|72
|289
|€33,492
|T35
|Cara Gainer
|1
|73
|69
|74
|73
|289
|€33,492
|T35
|Caroline Hedwall
|1
|74
|69
|73
|73
|289
|€33,492
|T35
|Johanna Gustavsson
|1
|70
|71
|74
|74
|289
|€33,492
|
|T35
|Yujin Sung
|1
|74
|69
|70
|76
|289
|€33,492
|T42
|Lexi Thompson
|2
|72
|73
|74
|71
|290
|€23,898
|T42
|Morgane Metraux
|2
|73
|73
|73
|71
|290
|€23,898
|T42
|Bailey Tardy
|2
|73
|73
|72
|72
|290
|€23,898
|T42
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|2
|72
|74
|72
|72
|290
|€23,898
|T42
|Sarah Schober
|2
|74
|72
|71
|73
|290
|€23,898
|T42
|Yuna Nishimura
|2
|73
|73
|71
|73
|290
|€23,898
|T42
|Ayaka Furue
|2
|70
|72
|74
|74
|290
|€23,898
|T42
|Kirsten Rudgeley
|2
|73
|74
|69
|74
|290
|€23,898
|T50
|Pia Babnik
|3
|78
|67
|74
|72
|291
|€19,847
|T50
|Grace Kim
|3
|72
|75
|71
|73
|291
|€19,847
|T50
|Celine Herbin
|3
|70
|75
|72
|74
|291
|€19,847
|53
|Lindy Duncan
|4
|69
|74
|72
|77
|292
|€18,606
|54
|Maha Haddioui
|5
|73
|72
|78
|70
|293
|€18,141
|T55
|Emma Grechi
|6
|74
|72
|76
|72
|294
|€16,513
|T55
|Ursula Wikstrom
|6
|75
|71
|75
|73
|294
|€16,513
|T57
|Sara Kouskova
|7
|78
|69
|76
|72
|295
|€15,118
|T57
|Lisa Pettersson
|7
|76
|68
|77
|74
|295
|€15,118
|59
|Nataliya Guseva
|8
|71
|73
|75
|77
|296
|€14,420
|T60
|Jiyai Shin
|9
|72
|75
|77
|73
|297
|€13,722
|T60
|Jana Melichova
|9
|76
|70
|75
|76
|297
|€13,722
|T62
|Jung Min Hong
|10
|77
|69
|77
|75
|298
|€12,792
|T62
|Minsun Kim
|10
|80
|67
|73
|78
|298
|€12,792
|T64
|Trichat Cheenglab
|11
|73
|72
|80
|74
|299
|€11,862
|T64
|Emma Spitz
|11
|76
|71
|75
|77
|299
|€11,862