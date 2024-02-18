2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Ladies European Tour

February 18, 2024
The 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard is headed by winner Patty Tavatanakit, who took home the victory at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

Tavatanakit won in dominant fashion, earning a seven-shot win over Esther Henseleit on 18-under 270.

Charley Hull and Minami Katsu finished in joint third place, two shots behind Henseleit.

Tavatanakit won the $750,000 winner's share from the $5,000,000 purse.

Aramco Saudi Ladies International recap notes

This was the second event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the biggest non-major event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Tavatanakit gets back into the winner's circle for the first time since 2021.

The 36-hole cut was made on 3-over 147 or better, with 65 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, played next week.

2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Patty Tavatanakit -18 66 70 69 65 270 €697,743
2 Esther Henseleit -11 74 69 65 69 277 €418,646
T3 Minami Katsu -9 74 69 71 65 279 €244,210
T3 Charley Hull -9 74 67 68 70 279 €244,210
5 Chanettee Wannasaen -8 69 72 70 69 280 €167,458
6 Emily Kristine Pedersen -7 71 72 66 72 281 €144,200
T7 Alice Hewson -6 71 71 71 69 282 €119,392
T7 So Mi Lee -6 72 72 68 70 282 €119,392
T7 Yuka Saso -6 75 69 67 71 282 €119,392
T10 Ashleigh Buhai -5 73 70 71 69 283 €104,661
T10 Carlota Ciganda -5 71 72 70 70 283 €104,661
T12 Alexandra Forsterling -4 77 69 67 71 284 €95,358
T12 Georgia Hall -4 73 69 69 73 284 €95,358
T14 Pornanong Phatlum -3 71 73 72 69 285 €83,148
T14 Stephanie Kyriacou -3 76 71 69 69 285 €83,148
T14 Lucy Li -3 72 72 71 70 285 €83,148
T14 Alessandra Fanali -3 69 74 68 74 285 €83,148
T18 Yu Liu -2 76 70 69 71 286 €71,728
T18 Paula Reto -2 67 73 74 72 286 €71,728
T18 Alexa Pano -2 70 71 71 74 286 €71,728
T18 Manon De Roey -2 68 70 72 76 286 €71,728
T18 Amy Yang -2 70 70 70 76 286 €71,728
T23 Chiara Noja -1 74 68 74 71 287 €57,913
T23 Moriya Jutanugarn -1 72 71 72 72 287 €57,913
T23 Nicole Broch Estrup -1 68 70 75 74 287 €57,913
T23 Minbyeol Kim -1 75 70 68 74 287 €57,913
T23 Peiyun Chien -1 70 70 72 75 287 €57,913
T23 Olivia Cowan -1 71 73 68 75 287 €57,913
T29 Celine Borge E 73 70 74 71 288 €43,648
T29 Linn Grant E 77 68 72 71 288 €43,648
T29 Aline Krauter E 73 71 72 72 288 €43,648
T29 Albane Valenzuela E 72 73 71 72 288 €43,648
T29 Jae Hee Kim E 76 70 70 72 288 €43,648
T29 Leona Maguire E 76 64 74 74 288 €43,648
T35 Jeong Mee Hwang 1 73 72 75 69 289 €33,492
T35 Anne Van Dam 1 73 72 72 72 289 €33,492
T35 Mao Saigo 1 72 74 71 72 289 €33,492
T35 Cara Gainer 1 73 69 74 73 289 €33,492
T35 Caroline Hedwall 1 74 69 73 73 289 €33,492
T35 Johanna Gustavsson 1 70 71 74 74 289 €33,492
T35 Yujin Sung 1 74 69 70 76 289 €33,492
T42 Lexi Thompson 2 72 73 74 71 290 €23,898
T42 Morgane Metraux 2 73 73 73 71 290 €23,898
T42 Bailey Tardy 2 73 73 72 72 290 €23,898
T42 Pajaree Anannarukarn 2 72 74 72 72 290 €23,898
T42 Sarah Schober 2 74 72 71 73 290 €23,898
T42 Yuna Nishimura 2 73 73 71 73 290 €23,898
T42 Ayaka Furue 2 70 72 74 74 290 €23,898
T42 Kirsten Rudgeley 2 73 74 69 74 290 €23,898
T50 Pia Babnik 3 78 67 74 72 291 €19,847
T50 Grace Kim 3 72 75 71 73 291 €19,847
T50 Celine Herbin 3 70 75 72 74 291 €19,847
53 Lindy Duncan 4 69 74 72 77 292 €18,606
54 Maha Haddioui 5 73 72 78 70 293 €18,141
T55 Emma Grechi 6 74 72 76 72 294 €16,513
T55 Ursula Wikstrom 6 75 71 75 73 294 €16,513
T57 Sara Kouskova 7 78 69 76 72 295 €15,118
T57 Lisa Pettersson 7 76 68 77 74 295 €15,118
59 Nataliya Guseva 8 71 73 75 77 296 €14,420
T60 Jiyai Shin 9 72 75 77 73 297 €13,722
T60 Jana Melichova 9 76 70 75 76 297 €13,722
T62 Jung Min Hong 10 77 69 77 75 298 €12,792
T62 Minsun Kim 10 80 67 73 78 298 €12,792
T64 Trichat Cheenglab 11 73 72 80 74 299 €11,862
T64 Emma Spitz 11 76 71 75 77 299 €11,862

