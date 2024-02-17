Rickie Fowler came back in a big way in 2023, winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic and getting on the US Ryder Cup. Now he's back in the elite PGA Tour events and majors in 2024. And he's still wearing a snapback-style cap. As in recent memory, Fowler's hat features just a simple P.

So what does the P stand for on Rickie Fowler's P hat?

Well, it still stands for Puma. Cobra Puma Golf is Fowler's primary sponsor for both equipment through Cobra Golf and for apparel through Puma Golf. Fowler's style -- and its evolution over the years -- is reflected in the offerings from Puma Golf. Over time, Fowler's style has evolved from bold and colorful to more grown-up. In recent years, though, Puma Golf has outfitted Fowler with an option that didn't have the Puma name or logo so explicit on the cap.

While the P on Fowler's hat still stands for Puma, the company is confident enough in their association with Fowler that golf fans will know that. The cool thing, then, is people who wear the hat can say the P means whatever they want. People from Pittsburgh, for example, might love the hat. Could mean power, or potential, or peace. Whatever you want.

Rickie Fowler's Puma P hat is available in tons of styles on Amazon, and Puma has released and updated different styles over the years to match certain events or team-based color schemes. They have standard snapback versions, and they've introduced more tech-forward versions of the hat as well.

The 2024 Puma P hats cost around $35-$40 to buy it. It has puff embroidery on the P, which sits on a feathered look, and uses FlexFit technology for an ideal fit.