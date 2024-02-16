Which PGA Tour golfer has made the most consecutive cuts?

Making cuts on the PGA Tour is a big deal. Making cuts means a pro golfer earns money, they get to play the weekend and they get a contribution to their retirement pension. Most of all, it gives a player a chance to win.

In the history of the PGA Tour, there have been a few remarkable streaks of consecutive cuts made that are some of the most impressive records in golf. We take a look at the PGA Tour golfers with the most consecutive cuts made in a row in history.

Which PGA Tour golfer has the longest cuts made streak?

Tiger Woods holds the PGA Tour record for the longest cuts-made streak, making it through 142 consecutive events without missing a cut. The stretch ran from Feb. 5, 1998 at the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines in California to May 8, 2005, when he made the cut at the Wachovia Championship. He missed the cut at the 2005 EDS Byron Nelson Championship.

Woods played in a number of no-cut events (30 in total). However, the PGA Tour considers those events as a cut made if the the player completes the tournament. In Woods' case, he also benefited from the WGC match play event being considered a made cut even if a player lost in the first round, back when it was a 64-player knockout tournament.

That Woods missed the cut at the Nelson is remarkable considering Woods surpassed Byron Nelson's mark for the most cuts made in a row. Nelson made 113 consecutive cuts from the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, with the cut on Jan. 26, 1941, through Colonial National Invitation, May 27-30, 1948. Nelson then didn't make the cut at the 1949 Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, withdrawing after two rounds.

Jack Nicklaus is the only other golfer in PGA Tour history to make it through at least 100 events. He made it through 105 events in a row making the cut. He did it from the start of the Sahara Open in Las Vegas in Oct. 30, 1970, through the World Series of Golf on Sept. 3, 1976. Nicklaus missed the cut at the 1976 World Open.

Hale Irwin owns the next best cuts-made streak at 86.