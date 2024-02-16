When is the last time Tiger Woods won a PGA Tour event?

Tiger Woods shares the all-time PGA Tour win record for the most recognized official wins, tying Sam Snead for the mark, although Snead's official total is a bit of a jumbled mess.

Woods won for the 82nd time in his PGA Tour career at the Zozo Championship in October 2019, taking the title in Japan for his second win in 2019 after taking the 2019 Masters for his 81st PGA Tour title and his 15th career professional major championship.

Woods' 2019 Zozo Championship win is the last time Tiger Woods won on the PGA Tour.

A single-car wreck outside of Los Angeles in February 2021 led to Woods having a compound fracture in his right leg, requiring a variety of surgeries and limiting his ability to use his left leg. He has played limited golf since then, keeping his starts to the major championships, his The Genesis Invitational and his Hero World Challenge. He also plays in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in what is considered a PGA Tour Champions event.

In the history of golf, no golfer has gone more than 15 years, 6 months in between PGA Tour wins, with Robert Gamez holding that distinction. However, Woods is now in his late 40s and much less likely to win on the PGA Tour despite saying that he intends to play a half-dozen times per year in 2024 and beyond.