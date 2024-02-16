When is the last time Tiger Woods missed a cut on the PGA Tour?

Tiger Woods holds the PGA Tour record for consecutive cuts made, with an official PGA Tour mark of 142 consecutive cuts made.

Woods' cuts-made streak stretched from Feb. 5, 1998, at the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines in California to May 8, 2005, when he made the cut at the Wachovia Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. He missed the cut at the 2005 EDS Byron Nelson Championship to end the streak.

While there are 30 no-cut tournaments in this streak, Woods' mark is almost certain to never be broken. Going a whole season without missing a cut is an incredible achievement, much less going seven years without missing a cut.

However, Woods is at a different stage in his career now. He's in the latter stages of his PGA Tour career, and his body has been ravaged by injuries, incidents and accidents that have significantly limited his ability to play a consistent schedule. He cannot play golf pain-free. So, the reality is that missed cuts are more likely now than they ever have been in his career.

The last time Tiger Woods missed the cut on the PGA Tour is at the 2022 British Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Woods had been hoping to do well in the 150th Open at the site of two of his claret jug wins, but he was unable to make the cut. Woods opened with 78 and then closed with 75, leading to an emotional walk on the 18th hole at the Old Course in what Woods will likely see as his final Open at the Home of Golf.

All told, Tiger Woods has missed the cut 22 times in his PGA Tour career, though that number has increased significantly since 2014.