When is the last time Tiger Woods won a major championship?

Tiger Woods won for the 82nd time in his PGA Tour career at the Zozo Championship in October 2019, and that followed winning the Masters for his 15th-career major championship win in April 2019.

For nearly 11 years after winning the 2008 US Open, Woods went without a major. Woods defeating Rocco Mediate on the 19th hole of a playoff, in sudden death, at Torrey Pines' South Course near San Diego seemed like the last we'd see of him taking major titles.

Then Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters, picking up his 15th major title and resuming the pursuit of Jack Nicklaus' 18 major titles.

In the history of golf, no golfer has gone more than 11 years in between major wins, with four golfers going 11 years between their major victories. Woods came up just shy of the 11-year mark, and now he can continue to make history as one of the most prolific major winners in his 40s.

However, with Woods playing a more limited schedule at this stage of his career, as well as the effects of years of surgeries and other injuries on his ability to play, Woods will have fewer -- if any -- chances to win another major championship in his career. Still, Woods has exemptions into three of the four majors -- the Masters, the PGA Championship and the British Open Championship -- for the rest of his viable playing career. Woods has an exemption into the US Open through 2024, and then he would need to find another way into the USGA-run event, including exemptions.