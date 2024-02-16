Tiger Woods is done with the Nike TW logo, looking forward with his Sun Day Red logo

Tiger Woods has started a new era in his career this week at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, officially unveiling the Sun Day Red apparel line that he's created in conjunction with TaylorMade Golf.

Woods is wearing a new logo on his golf clothes for the first time in his professional career, and fans seem to be quickly acclimating to Woods wearing an abstract tiger logo on his clothing instead of the Nike swoosh.

However, Woods is also no longer wearing the TW logo that Nike developed and Woods wore for the better part of 25 years. There had been some conjecture that Woods actually owned that logo. Woods said ahead of the week at Riviera, though, that he's no longer going to be using that logo in anything he does.

When asked if he ever "gets back" the TW logo, Woods simply said, "No."

In a follow-up question, Woods was asked if he would want the logo back if he could have it. Woods said he is simply looking to move forward with his new branding, Sun Day Red.

"I don't want it back, I've moved on. This is a transition in my life," Woods said. "I've moved on to Sun Day Red and we're looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative."

Who knows which one he would ultimately like better given the choice, but it sounds like Woods' preference is to move on to the challenge of building the Sun Day Red brand from scratch and moving on from 27 years with Nike.