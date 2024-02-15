Patrick Cantlay’s wife Nikki Guidish: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Patrick Cantlay is a multi-time PGA Tour winner, and the 2021 FedEx Cup champion won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Xander Schauffele. He is one of the best players on the planet, looking to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Cantlay's long-time girlfriend Nikki Guidish has been by his side for a few years now, meeting him on the 18th hole after his wins in the Tour Championship and New Orleans. Guidish is a fitness model and influencer. They're now married as of the day after the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy.

She is a pharmacist by trade, and she also is a bodybuilder. The couple have been together dating back to 2021.

See pictures of Patrick Cantlay's wife, Nikki Guidish.