Ladies European Tour

2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International purse, winner's share, prize money payout

February 15, 2024

February 15, 2024
The 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $750,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International field is headed by Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Aditi Ashok and more.

This is the second event of the 2024 Ladies European Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes for the 120-player field.

The event is played this year at Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What else is on the line: Race to Costa del Sol points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns points toward the Race to the Costa del Sol.

The top three players at the end of the season-long standings earn a share of the Race to Costa del Sol bonus pool of €250,000.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the Ladies European Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $750,000
2 $450,000
3 $300,000
4 $225,000
5 $180,000
6 $155,000
7 $140,000
8 $125,000
9 $119,500
10 $114,000
11 $108,500
12 $102,500
13 $97,500
14 $94,000
15 $90,000
16 $86,500
17 $83,500
18 $80,500
19 $77,500
20 $75,000
21 $73,500
22 $70,500
23 $68,000
24 $65,500
25 $62,500
26 $59,500
27 $55,000
28 $52,500
29 $50,000
30 $47,500
31 $45,500
32 $43,000
33 $41,000
34 $39,500
35 $38,000
36 $36,500
37 $35,000
38 $33,500
39 $32,000
40 $30,500
41 $29,500
42 $28,000
43 $27,500
44 $26,000
45 $24,500
46 $24,000
47 $23,500
48 $23,000
49 $22,500
50 $22,000
51 $20,500
52 $20,000
53 $19,000
54 $18,500
55 $17,500
56 $17,000
57 $16,500
58 $16,000
59 $15,500
60 $15,000
61 $14,500
62 $14,000
63 $13,500
64 $13,000
65 $12,500

