Where is the Riviera Country Club and the 2024 Genesis Invitational located?

Riviera Country Club is home to one of the most beautiful golf courses in the United States and the world, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Los Angeles-area course has some of the most recognizable holes in the world, including the iconic par-4 18th.

Not only is Riviera Country Club an incredible golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour's 2024 The Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Riviera Country Club is located.

Where is Riviera Country Club located?

Riviera Country Club is located in a town called Pacific Palisades, Calif. A lot of fans think Riviera Country Club is in the city of Los Angeles proper, but it's in the nearby town -- at least as far as addresses go. To give a better idea of its location relative to Los Angeles, Riviera Country Club is inland from Santa Monica, which is on the Pacific coast.

Pacific Palisades is just up the hillside, with Riviera Country Club located in a valley property.

Neighboring towns to Pacific Palisades include Santa Monica to the southwest, Los Angeles due east, Chino, Anaheim and Inglewood.

Which airports are near Riviera Country Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Riviera Country Club is Los Angeles, the LAX airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to Riviera Country Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Riviera Country Club?

Riviera Country Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world. Riviera is the biggest of the big five country clubs in Los Angeles, including Belair, Brentwood and Los Angeles Country Club.

Los Angeles Country Club hosted the 2023 US Open on its North Course.