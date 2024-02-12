Riviera Country Club course: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2024 The Genesis Invitational host

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational is played this year at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The tournament's host course has been at the Los Angeles club since 1999, but it first hosted what was the Los Angeles Open in 1929.

Riviera Country Club plays as a par-71 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,322 yards, making it one of the longer golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Riviera Country Club scorecard breakdown

Riviera Country Club has three par 5s, four par 3s and 11 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with an incredible par 4.

There's a similar length in three of the par 3s, ranging from 192 yards to 236 yards. The first par 5 is an eagle opportunities for any player in the field, with the second hole playing as a par 4 of about similar length. Nine for the first two holes is a good score.

The par 4s, though, are generally longer than 400 yards, but the par-4 10th will get lots of attention as one of the best -- if not the best -- short par 4s in the world.

Riviera Country Club scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR 1 503 5 2 471 4 3 434 4 4 236 3 5 434 4 6 199 3 7 408 4 8 433 4 9 458 4 OUT 3576 35 10 315 4 11 583 5 12 479 4 13 459 4 14 192 3 15 487 4 16 166 3 17 590 5 18 475 4 IN 3746 36 TOTAL 7322 71

Riviera Country Club course breakdown

Now that we know the layout of the golf course, what else makes Riviera Country Club a challenge?

Riviera is a Golden Age golf course, with the design meant to challenge players with a demand of controlling the golf ball from tee to green.

Ultimately, the poa on the greens can make putting difficult, but you have to set yourself up with strong iron play and smart decisions to have opportunities to score in the first place.

If you're not taking advantage of at least two of the three par 5s, you're in trouble.