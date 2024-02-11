Who is Nick Taylor? Bio for the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open contender

Nick Taylor is a contender in the final round of the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour's only event outside of California in the West Coast Swing. After winning in heroic fashion in Canada last year, Taylor could secure his fourth PGA Tour win.

Taylor is 34 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after winning the RBC Canadian Open in 2023 and finishing in the top 125 in the prior season's FedEx Cup points list.

However, for Taylor, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Taylor was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He went to University of Washington for school and college golf.

Taylor is hitting his prime

Nick Taylor has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2010. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014, then got to the PGA Tour.

Taylor has won twice in about a decade on tour, taking the 2014 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Entering this week, Taylor was 32nd in FedEx Cup points and ranked 69th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Taylor is married to wife, Andie Taylor, and they have a son named Charlie.

What a win at the Bear rap means

With a win today, Taylor would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters in April, the 2024 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open payout, he would win $1.584 million to top it all off.