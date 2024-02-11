Who is Charley Hoffman? Bio for the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open contender

Charley Hoffman is a contender in the final round of the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour's only event outside of California in the West Coast Swing. Hoffman is looking to win for the first time in nearly eight years at TPC Scottsdale.

Hoffman is 47 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season as a past champion having made at least 300 cuts on the PGA Tour.

However, for Hoffman, his PGA Tour career is a remarkable story.

Hoffman was born in San Diego, Calif. He went to University of Nevada - Las Vegas for school and college golf.

Hoffman is in the back end of his career

Charley Hoffman has made a long career on the PGA Tour, turning pro in 2000 and winning on the now Korn Ferry Tour in the 2004 Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic to earn his way to the Tour.

In his PGA Tour career, Hoffman has won four times, with the last time coming in the 2016 Valero Texas Open, on a course at TPC San Antonio on which he has made truly millions of dollars in his career.

Entering this week, Hoffman was 131st in FedEx Cup points and ranked 300th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status as a past champion and a sponsor exemption.

In his personal life, Hoffman is married to wife, Stacy Hoffman, and they have two daughters: Claire and Katelyn.

What a win at TPC Scottsdale means

With a win today, Hoffman would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters in April, the 2024 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open payout, he would win $1.584 million to top it all off.