When is the last time Charley Hoffman won a PGA Tour tournament?

Charley Hoffman has four PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to win at least a handful of times, particularly because of the PGA Tour courses he loved.

In 2024, Hoffman is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a PGA Tour -- or major championship -- win continues.

The last time Charley Hoffman won a PGA Tour event is the 2016 Valero Texas Open. Hoffman has made millions of dollars at the tournament since it has been played at the Greg Norman-designed TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

Hoffman is yet to win a major championship, though he did make a name for himself earlier in his career by being an early contender in the Masters for several years running.

Hoffman has lost full PGA Tour status after the 2022-2023 season in which he finished 130th in the FedEx Cup Fall ranking. He's dropped to 300th in the Official World Golf Ranking. At 47 years old, winning is not going to be easier, and he's going to struggle to get into tournaments at times despite his past champion status and his partial status by finishing 126th through 150th in the FedEx Cup.

However, a win for Hoffman could be the confidence boost he needs to believe more in what he's worked on and have full PGA Tour status as he prepares to transition to the PGA Tour Champions when he turns 50.