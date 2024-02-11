Charley Hoffman's wife Stacy Vasil: Pictures, bio
Charley Hoffman’s wife Stacy Vasil: Pictures, bio

Charley Hoffman has been married to his wife, Stacy Vasil Hoffman, since 2009, and the couple have two daughters together. Hoffman is now in an advanced stage of his career, looking to win one more time at the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The two have known each other since their time at Poway High School in San Diego. Stacy went to Boston University, while Hoffman went to UNLV. They eventually got together and now have a nice family. Stacy is on Twitter at @stacyhoffman.

After seeing her bio, see pictures of Charley Hoffman's wife, Stacy Vasil Hoffman.

