2024 WebEx Players Series Sydney final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Australasian PGA Tour

February 11, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Kazuma Kobori Winner Kazuma Kobori during DAY 4 of the WEBEX Players Series Sydney 2024 at Castle Hill Country Club. Photo PGA of Australia / Brett Costello
The 2024 WebEx Players Series Sydney final leaderboard is headed by winner Kazuma Kobori, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Castle Hill Country Club in Norwest, New South Wales, Australia.

Kobori won for the first time on the tour with a one-shot victory on 24-under 264 over LPGA Tour star Jenny Shin, who was competing in this mixed-gender event.

Kobori shot a final round of 66, which was one shot better than Shin's 67, and that was the difference in the tournament's final result. Brendan Jones finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead.

Kobori won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

WebEx Players Series Sydney recap notes

Kobori earned 2.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 57 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the season. Three amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues in two weeks at the Queensland PGA Championship.

2024 WebEx Players Series Sydney final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kazuma Kobori -24 65 64 69 66 264 AUD$45,000
2 Jenny Shin -23 63 67 68 67 265 AUD$25,000
3 Brendan Jones -22 67 67 67 65 266 AUD$17,500
4 Matias Sydneynchez -21 68 68 67 64 267 AUD$12,500
5 Justin Warren -20 68 63 70 67 268 AUD$10,250
T6 Nick Voke -19 67 68 68 66 269 AUD$8,175
T6 Harrison Crowe -19 70 64 64 71 269 AUD$8,175
8 Jeffrey Guan -18 66 67 70 67 270 AUD$6,863
T9 James Gibellini -17 68 62 72 69 271 AUD$5,392
T9 Braden Becker -17 68 69 65 69 271 AUD$5,392
T9 Kerry Mountcastle -17 65 65 68 73 271 AUD$5,392
12 Daniel Gale -16 67 65 73 67 272 AUD$4,325
T13 Kade McBride -15 72 65 70 66 273 AUD$3,575
T13 Jake McLeod -15 67 70 68 68 273 AUD$3,575
T13 Justice Bosio (a) -15 69 69 67 68 273 AUD$0
T13 Shae Wools-Cobb -15 71 64 68 70 273 AUD$3,575
T17 Jarryd Felton -14 66 68 71 69 274 AUD$2,975
T17 Josh Armstrong -14 63 68 72 71 274 AUD$2,975
T19 Christopher Wood -13 71 68 68 68 275 AUD$2,644
T19 Adam Bland -13 67 70 69 69 275 AUD$2,644
T19 Andrew Campbell -13 69 67 69 70 275 AUD$2,644
T19 Brett Coletta -13 71 66 68 70 275 AUD$2,644
T23 Andre Lautee -12 66 69 74 67 276 AUD$2,375
T23 Josh Geary -12 67 72 70 67 276 AUD$2,375
T23 Cassie Porter -12 71 66 71 68 276 AUD$2,375
T23 Andrew Evans -12 67 66 74 69 276 AUD$2,375
T23 Scott Arnold -12 69 65 70 72 276 AUD$2,375
T28 Jak Carter -11 68 68 75 66 277 AUD$2,175
T28 Aiden Didone -11 68 68 71 70 277 AUD$2,175
T28 Ashley Lau -11 68 67 71 71 277 AUD$2,175
T31 Michael Hendry -10 67 71 72 68 278 AUD$2,025
T31 Min A Yoon -10 73 65 70 70 278 AUD$2,025
T31 Cholcheva Wongras -10 70 68 69 71 278 AUD$2,025
T34 Brady Watt -9 66 72 74 67 279 AUD$1,850
T34 Elvis Smylie -9 69 68 74 68 279 AUD$1,850
T34 Kotono Fukaya -9 67 67 75 70 279 AUD$1,850
T34 Chris Crabtree -9 67 69 72 71 279 AUD$1,850
T38 Blake Proverbs -8 71 67 74 68 280 AUD$1,625
T38 Louis Dobbelaar -8 70 69 72 69 280 AUD$1,625
T38 Breanna Gill -8 71 66 72 71 280 AUD$1,625
T38 Scott Strange -8 72 66 71 71 280 AUD$1,625
T38 Ben Eccles -8 71 67 70 72 280 AUD$1,625
T43 Peter Wilson -7 69 68 73 71 281 AUD$1,425
T43 Lincoln Tighe -7 68 65 76 72 281 AUD$1,425
T43 Stephanie Bunque -7 71 66 71 73 281 AUD$1,425
T46 Charlie Dann -6 70 69 74 69 282 AUD$1,241
T46 Andrew Kelly -6 70 67 74 71 282 AUD$1,241
T46 Josh Younger -6 68 70 69 75 282 AUD$1,241
T46 Lawry Flynn -6 68 70 69 75 282 AUD$1,241
50 Derek Ackerman -5 69 68 71 75 283 AUD$1,113
51 Darcy Brereton -4 67 67 72 78 284 AUD$1,063
52 Amelia Garvey -3 72 67 76 70 285 AUD$1,033
T53 Kyle Michel E 70 67 81 70 288 AUD$991
T53 Tim Hart E 68 70 78 72 288 AUD$991



