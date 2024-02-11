2024 WebEx Players Series Sydney final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 WebEx Players Series Sydney final leaderboard is headed by winner Kazuma Kobori, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Castle Hill Country Club in Norwest, New South Wales, Australia.

Kobori won for the first time on the tour with a one-shot victory on 24-under 264 over LPGA Tour star Jenny Shin, who was competing in this mixed-gender event.

Kobori shot a final round of 66, which was one shot better than Shin's 67, and that was the difference in the tournament's final result. Brendan Jones finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead.

Kobori won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

WebEx Players Series Sydney recap notes

Kobori earned 2.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 57 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the season. Three amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues in two weeks at the Queensland PGA Championship.

2024 WebEx Players Series Sydney final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details