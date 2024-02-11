2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Rikuya Hoshino, who earned the DP World Tour win at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.
Hoshino won the event for his first DP World Tour victory, beating Frenchman Ugo Coussaud by a shot on 14-under 274. Hoshino made birdies on 16 and 17, followed by a great par on the finishing hole to secure the win.
Scott Jamieson finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead, while Tom McKibbin finished in solo fourth place.
Hoshino won the €394,468 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes
Hoshino earned 17 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 77 of 1232 starting players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season.
Hoshino earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Magical Kenya Open.
2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-14
|69
|68
|69
|68
|274
|€394,468
|2
|Ugo Coussaud
|-13
|71
|68
|67
|69
|275
|€255,244
|3
|Scott Jamieson
|-12
|72
|71
|68
|65
|276
|€146,185.20
|4
|Tom Mckibbin
|-11
|69
|70
|68
|70
|277
|€116,020
|5
|Jorge Campillo
|-10
|70
|70
|69
|69
|278
|€98,384.96
|T6
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-9
|73
|66
|67
|73
|279
|€69,612
|T6
|Antoine Rozner
|-9
|73
|68
|70
|68
|279
|€69,612
|T6
|Paul Waring
|-9
|69
|71
|68
|71
|279
|€69,612
|
|T9
|Haydn Barron
|-8
|68
|67
|74
|71
|280
|€45,247.80
|T9
|Ewen Ferguson
|-8
|70
|71
|66
|73
|280
|€45,247.80
|T9
|Richard Mansell
|-8
|72
|70
|69
|69
|280
|€45,247.80
|T9
|Ashun Wu
|-8
|67
|72
|70
|71
|280
|€45,247.80
|T13
|Sam Bairstow
|-7
|72
|67
|69
|73
|281
|€35,656.81
|T13
|Jack Davidson
|-7
|72
|71
|69
|69
|281
|€35,656.81
|T13
|Nacho Elvira
|-7
|70
|71
|69
|71
|281
|€35,656.81
|T16
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-6
|71
|71
|68
|72
|282
|€28,656.94
|
|T16
|Daan Huizing
|-6
|74
|69
|70
|69
|282
|€28,656.94
|T16
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-6
|70
|71
|69
|72
|282
|€28,656.94
|T16
|Haotong Li
|-6
|73
|71
|67
|71
|282
|€28,656.94
|T16
|Zander Lombard
|-6
|67
|71
|73
|71
|282
|€28,656.94
|T16
|Ockie Strydom
|-6
|70
|70
|71
|71
|282
|€28,656.94
|T16
|Jesper Svensson
|-6
|73
|71
|68
|70
|282
|€28,656.94
|T16
|Johannes Veerman
|-6
|73
|71
|69
|69
|282
|€28,656.94
|T24
|Todd Clements
|-5
|73
|71
|67
|72
|283
|€24,132.16
|
|T24
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-5
|71
|70
|71
|71
|283
|€24,132.16
|T24
|Jayden Schaper
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|72
|283
|€24,132.16
|T27
|Hennie Du Plessis
|-4
|71
|70
|70
|73
|284
|€20,999.62
|T27
|Simon Forsström
|-4
|74
|67
|70
|73
|284
|€20,999.62
|T27
|Sebastian Garcia
|-4
|73
|71
|68
|72
|284
|€20,999.62
|T27
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-4
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|€20,999.62
|T27
|Niklas Nørgaard
|-4
|68
|70
|69
|77
|284
|€20,999.62
|T27
|Callum Shinkwin
|-4
|71
|71
|71
|71
|284
|€20,999.62
|
|T33
|Sean Crocker
|-3
|71
|69
|71
|74
|285
|€16,165.45
|T33
|Jens Dantorp
|-3
|72
|68
|70
|75
|285
|€16,165.45
|T33
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-3
|73
|70
|71
|71
|285
|€16,165.45
|T33
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|€16,165.45
|T33
|Joost Luiten
|-3
|70
|70
|72
|73
|285
|€16,165.45
|T33
|James Morrison
|-3
|70
|69
|75
|71
|285
|€16,165.45
|T33
|Keita Nakajima
|-3
|72
|67
|72
|74
|285
|€16,165.45
|T33
|Jaco Prinsloo
|-3
|68
|73
|72
|72
|285
|€16,165.45
|
|T33
|Matthew Southgate
|-3
|71
|72
|69
|73
|285
|€16,165.45
|T42
|Filippo Celli
|-2
|71
|70
|69
|76
|286
|€12,298.12
|T42
|Harrison Endycott
|-2
|69
|68
|76
|73
|286
|€12,298.12
|T42
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-2
|70
|71
|72
|73
|286
|€12,298.12
|T42
|Daniel Hillier
|-2
|69
|70
|71
|76
|286
|€12,298.12
|T42
|Sung Kang
|-2
|69
|70
|73
|74
|286
|€12,298.12
|T42
|Eddie Pepperell
|-2
|72
|72
|72
|70
|286
|€12,298.12
|T42
|Clément Sordet
|-2
|68
|71
|74
|73
|286
|€12,298.12
|T49
|Louis De Jager
|-1
|72
|69
|70
|76
|287
|€9,281.60
|T49
|Manuel Elvira
|-1
|70
|73
|74
|70
|287
|€9,281.60
|T49
|Thriston Lawrence
|-1
|72
|70
|71
|74
|287
|€9,281.60
|T49
|Guido Migliozzi
|-1
|70
|74
|68
|75
|287
|€9,281.60
|T49
|Garrick Porteous
|-1
|71
|72
|74
|70
|287
|€9,281.60
|T49
|Maximilian Rottluff
|-1
|69
|72
|75
|71
|287
|€9,281.60
|T55
|Ross Fisher
|E
|72
|68
|71
|77
|288
|€7,309.26
|T55
|Stephen Gallacher
|E
|70
|73
|72
|73
|288
|€7,309.26
|T55
|James Nicholas
|E
|72
|72
|71
|73
|288
|€7,309.26
|T55
|Richie Ramsay
|E
|74
|69
|69
|76
|288
|€7,309.26
|T55
|Sebastian Söderberg
|E
|71
|73
|74
|70
|288
|€7,309.26
|T55
|Jeff Winther
|E
|75
|69
|70
|74
|288
|€7,309.26
|T61
|Daniel Brown
|1
|70
|73
|71
|75
|289
|€6,149.06
|T61
|Francesco Laporta
|1
|72
|72
|69
|76
|289
|€6,149.06
|T61
|Jason Scrivener
|1
|74
|70
|71
|74
|289
|€6,149.06
|T61
|Santiago Tarrio
|1
|71
|73
|72
|73
|289
|€6,149.06
|T65
|Casey Jarvis
|2
|73
|70
|71
|76
|290
|€5,104.88
|T65
|Jeong Weon Ko
|2
|70
|73
|70
|77
|290
|€5,104.88
|T65
|Adrian Otaegui
|2
|71
|73
|71
|75
|290
|€5,104.88
|T65
|Yannik Paul
|2
|73
|70
|73
|74
|290
|€5,104.88
|T65
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|2
|72
|72
|73
|73
|290
|€5,104.88
|T70
|Søren Broholt Lind
|3
|72
|69
|77
|73
|291
|€3,710.39
|T70
|Ricardo Gouveia
|3
|74
|68
|75
|74
|291
|€3,710.39
|T70
|Benjamin Rusch
|3
|71
|70
|74
|76
|291
|€3,710.39
|T70
|Andrew Wilson
|3
|70
|74
|71
|76
|291
|€3,710.39
|T74
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|4
|73
|71
|70
|78
|292
|€3,470.10
|T74
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|4
|70
|73
|71
|78
|292
|€3,470.10
|76
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|5
|71
|72
|72
|78
|293
|€3,465.60
|77
|Marcus Helligkilde
|7
|74
|70
|76
|75
|295
|€3,462.60