2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 11, 2024

February 11, 2024
Golf News Net
The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Rikuya Hoshino, who earned the DP World Tour win at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

Hoshino won the event for his first DP World Tour victory, beating Frenchman Ugo Coussaud by a shot on 14-under 274. Hoshino made birdies on 16 and 17, followed by a great par on the finishing hole to secure the win.

Scott Jamieson finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead, while Tom McKibbin finished in solo fourth place.

Hoshino won the €394,468 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Hoshino earned 17 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 77 of 1232 starting players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season.

Hoshino earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Magical Kenya Open.

2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rikuya Hoshino -14 69 68 69 68 274 €394,468
2 Ugo Coussaud -13 71 68 67 69 275 €255,244
3 Scott Jamieson -12 72 71 68 65 276 €146,185.20
4 Tom Mckibbin -11 69 70 68 70 277 €116,020
5 Jorge Campillo -10 70 70 69 69 278 €98,384.96
T6 Rasmus Højgaard -9 73 66 67 73 279 €69,612
T6 Antoine Rozner -9 73 68 70 68 279 €69,612
T6 Paul Waring -9 69 71 68 71 279 €69,612
T9 Haydn Barron -8 68 67 74 71 280 €45,247.80
T9 Ewen Ferguson -8 70 71 66 73 280 €45,247.80
T9 Richard Mansell -8 72 70 69 69 280 €45,247.80
T9 Ashun Wu -8 67 72 70 71 280 €45,247.80
T13 Sam Bairstow -7 72 67 69 73 281 €35,656.81
T13 Jack Davidson -7 72 71 69 69 281 €35,656.81
T13 Nacho Elvira -7 70 71 69 71 281 €35,656.81
T16 Alejandro Del Rey -6 71 71 68 72 282 €28,656.94
T16 Daan Huizing -6 74 69 70 69 282 €28,656.94
T16 Masahiro Kawamura -6 70 71 69 72 282 €28,656.94
T16 Haotong Li -6 73 71 67 71 282 €28,656.94
T16 Zander Lombard -6 67 71 73 71 282 €28,656.94
T16 Ockie Strydom -6 70 70 71 71 282 €28,656.94
T16 Jesper Svensson -6 73 71 68 70 282 €28,656.94
T16 Johannes Veerman -6 73 71 69 69 282 €28,656.94
T24 Todd Clements -5 73 71 67 72 283 €24,132.16
T24 Pablo Larrazábal -5 71 70 71 71 283 €24,132.16
T24 Jayden Schaper -5 72 70 69 72 283 €24,132.16
T27 Hennie Du Plessis -4 71 70 70 73 284 €20,999.62
T27 Simon Forsström -4 74 67 70 73 284 €20,999.62
T27 Sebastian Garcia -4 73 71 68 72 284 €20,999.62
T27 Jacques Kruyswijk -4 70 71 71 72 284 €20,999.62
T27 Niklas Nørgaard -4 68 70 69 77 284 €20,999.62
T27 Callum Shinkwin -4 71 71 71 71 284 €20,999.62
T33 Sean Crocker -3 71 69 71 74 285 €16,165.45
T33 Jens Dantorp -3 72 68 70 75 285 €16,165.45
T33 Maximilian Kieffer -3 73 70 71 71 285 €16,165.45
T33 Søren Kjeldsen -3 71 71 71 72 285 €16,165.45
T33 Joost Luiten -3 70 70 72 73 285 €16,165.45
T33 James Morrison -3 70 69 75 71 285 €16,165.45
T33 Keita Nakajima -3 72 67 72 74 285 €16,165.45
T33 Jaco Prinsloo -3 68 73 72 72 285 €16,165.45
T33 Matthew Southgate -3 71 72 69 73 285 €16,165.45
T42 Filippo Celli -2 71 70 69 76 286 €12,298.12
T42 Harrison Endycott -2 69 68 76 73 286 €12,298.12
T42 Alex Fitzpatrick -2 70 71 72 73 286 €12,298.12
T42 Daniel Hillier -2 69 70 71 76 286 €12,298.12
T42 Sung Kang -2 69 70 73 74 286 €12,298.12
T42 Eddie Pepperell -2 72 72 72 70 286 €12,298.12
T42 Clément Sordet -2 68 71 74 73 286 €12,298.12
T49 Louis De Jager -1 72 69 70 76 287 €9,281.60
T49 Manuel Elvira -1 70 73 74 70 287 €9,281.60
T49 Thriston Lawrence -1 72 70 71 74 287 €9,281.60
T49 Guido Migliozzi -1 70 74 68 75 287 €9,281.60
T49 Garrick Porteous -1 71 72 74 70 287 €9,281.60
T49 Maximilian Rottluff -1 69 72 75 71 287 €9,281.60
T55 Ross Fisher E 72 68 71 77 288 €7,309.26
T55 Stephen Gallacher E 70 73 72 73 288 €7,309.26
T55 James Nicholas E 72 72 71 73 288 €7,309.26
T55 Richie Ramsay E 74 69 69 76 288 €7,309.26
T55 Sebastian Söderberg E 71 73 74 70 288 €7,309.26
T55 Jeff Winther E 75 69 70 74 288 €7,309.26
T61 Daniel Brown 1 70 73 71 75 289 €6,149.06
T61 Francesco Laporta 1 72 72 69 76 289 €6,149.06
T61 Jason Scrivener 1 74 70 71 74 289 €6,149.06
T61 Santiago Tarrio 1 71 73 72 73 289 €6,149.06
T65 Casey Jarvis 2 73 70 71 76 290 €5,104.88
T65 Jeong Weon Ko 2 70 73 70 77 290 €5,104.88
T65 Adrian Otaegui 2 71 73 71 75 290 €5,104.88
T65 Yannik Paul 2 73 70 73 74 290 €5,104.88
T65 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 2 72 72 73 73 290 €5,104.88
T70 Søren Broholt Lind 3 72 69 77 73 291 €3,710.39
T70 Ricardo Gouveia 3 74 68 75 74 291 €3,710.39
T70 Benjamin Rusch 3 71 70 74 76 291 €3,710.39
T70 Andrew Wilson 3 70 74 71 76 291 €3,710.39
T74 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 4 73 71 70 78 292 €3,470.10
T74 Joshua Grenville-Wood 4 70 73 71 78 292 €3,470.10
76 Fabrizio Zanotti 5 71 72 72 78 293 €3,465.60
77 Marcus Helligkilde 7 74 70 76 75 295 €3,462.60

