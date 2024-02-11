2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Rikuya Hoshino, who earned the DP World Tour win at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

Hoshino won the event for his first DP World Tour victory, beating Frenchman Ugo Coussaud by a shot on 14-under 274. Hoshino made birdies on 16 and 17, followed by a great par on the finishing hole to secure the win.

Scott Jamieson finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead, while Tom McKibbin finished in solo fourth place.

Hoshino won the €394,468 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Hoshino earned 17 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 77 of 1232 starting players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season.

Hoshino earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Magical Kenya Open.

2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

