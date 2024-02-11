2024 Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 11, 2024

February 11, 2024
The 2024 Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Mikael Lindberg, who earned the Challenge Tour and Sunshine Tour win at Royal Cape Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

Lingberg won the event in a playoff over Ryan Van Velzen after both players finished tied after 72 holes of regulation at 16-under 272.

On the first hole of the sudden-death playoff, Lindberg made a long birdie putt to win the tournament.

Louis Albertse finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Lingberg won the €51,489.68 winner's share of the $350,000 purse.

Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open recap notes

Lingberg earned 6.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 2nd completed event of the Challenge Tour season.

Lingberg earned 320 Race to Mallorca points as a Challenge Tour member, with its season-long Race to Mallorca points race getting started for 2024. Sunshine Tour Order of Merit points were also available for Sunshine Tour members, which Lindberg is not.

The 2024 Challenge Tour schedule continues next week with the Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa.

2024 Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Mikael Lindberg -16 70 70 65 67 272 €51,489.68
2 Ryan Van Velzen -16 68 67 71 66 272 €35,896.59
3 Louis Albertse -15 68 68 70 67 273 €22,707.43
T4 Jc Ritchie -14 73 68 66 67 274 €11,694.82
T4 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -14 70 69 67 68 274 €11,694.82
T6 Martin Couvra -13 69 69 68 69 275 €6,908.60
T6 Rupert Kaminski -13 72 67 70 66 275 €6,908.60
T6 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -13 70 66 72 67 275 €6,908.60
T6 Shaun Norris -13 68 71 68 68 275 €6,908.60
T6 Toto Thimba Jnr -13 68 73 66 68 275 €6,908.60
T6 Lars Van Meijel -13 73 66 69 67 275 €6,908.60
12 Thomas Aiken -12 70 69 67 70 276 €4,807.87
T13 Sam Hutsby -11 69 66 71 71 277 €4,515.50
T13 Haraldur Magnus -11 69 66 76 66 277 €4,515.50
T13 Hennie O'Kennedy -11 71 68 71 67 277 €4,515.50
T13 Jovan Rebula -11 69 72 68 68 277 €4,515.50
T13 Neil Schietekat -11 71 70 69 67 277 €4,515.50
T18 Michael Hollick -10 71 69 66 72 278 €3,979.49
T18 Victor Pastor -10 74 65 68 71 278 €3,979.49
T18 Gerhard Pepler -10 68 67 72 71 278 €3,979.49
T18 Pierre Pineau -10 70 71 70 67 278 €3,979.49
T18 Danie Van Niekerk -10 68 70 69 71 278 €3,979.49
T18 Justin Walters -10 68 69 71 70 278 €3,979.49
T24 James Allan -9 68 67 73 71 279 €3,443.47
T24 Benjamin Follett-Smith -9 69 71 70 69 279 €3,443.47
T24 Conor Purcell -9 67 69 72 71 279 €3,443.47
T24 Robin Roussel -9 70 69 68 72 279 €3,443.47
T24 Ben Schmidt -9 70 69 71 69 279 €3,443.47
T24 Lee Slattery -9 68 71 73 67 279 €3,443.47
T24 Euan Walker -9 70 69 71 69 279 €3,443.47
T31 Jacques Blaauw -8 71 70 69 70 280 €3,021.16
T31 Craig Howie -8 71 66 73 70 280 €3,021.16
T31 Nicolai Kristensen -8 71 67 70 72 280 €3,021.16
T31 Alfie Plant -8 67 68 75 70 280 €3,021.16
T31 Yurav Premlall -8 72 69 71 68 280 €3,021.16
T31 Martin Simonsen -8 72 65 71 72 280 €3,021.16
T37 Bradley Bawden -7 66 71 75 69 281 €2,468.91
T37 Pietro Bovari -7 71 70 73 67 281 €2,468.91
T37 Rhys Enoch -7 71 70 69 71 281 €2,468.91
T37 Maxence Giboudot -7 72 69 71 69 281 €2,468.91
T37 Tomas Gouveia -7 72 69 70 70 281 €2,468.91
T37 Philipp Katich -7 72 66 71 72 281 €2,468.91
T37 Jbe Kruger -7 71 69 74 67 281 €2,468.91
T37 James Mack -7 69 69 70 73 281 €2,468.91
T37 Joel Moscatel -7 70 71 69 71 281 €2,468.91
T37 Tapio Pulkkanen -7 66 69 75 71 281 €2,468.91
T37 Jaco Van Zyl -7 70 68 73 70 281 €2,468.91
T48 Alejandro Cañizares -6 73 68 72 69 282 €1,981.62
T48 Benjamin Hebert -6 69 66 74 73 282 €1,981.62
T48 Malcolm Mitchell -6 73 67 69 73 282 €1,981.62
T48 Daniel Young -6 67 73 68 74 282 €1,981.62
T52 Deon Germishuys -5 68 67 77 71 283 €1,695.75
T52 Jack Mcdonald -5 68 73 71 71 283 €1,695.75
T52 Jake Roos -5 71 70 69 73 283 €1,695.75
T52 Keagan Thomas -5 72 67 75 69 283 €1,695.75
T52 Albert Venter -5 68 73 73 69 283 €1,695.75
T57 Hamish Brown -4 69 68 80 67 284 €1,526.82
T57 Marc Hammer -4 72 68 70 74 284 €1,526.82
T57 Romain Wattel -4 67 73 72 72 284 €1,526.82
60 Keegan Mclachlan -3 72 67 73 73 285 €1,461.85
T61 Anton Karlsson -2 72 69 71 74 286 €1,413.12
T61 Oliver Lindell -2 69 71 72 74 286 €1,413.12
T63 John Axelsen -1 71 70 73 73 287 €1,348.15
T63 Rhys West -1 68 67 78 74 287 €1,348.15
65 Ross Mcgowan E 70 70 74 74 288 €1,299.42
66 Jean Hugo 1 72 69 76 72 289 €1,201.97
67 Stefan Wears-Taylor 3 67 74 74 76 291 €1,199.47
T68 Steven Brown 4 69 72 75 76 292 €1,194.49
T68 Joe Long 4 72 69 74 77 292 €1,194.49
T68 Callum Mowat 4 68 72 77 75 292 €1,194.49

