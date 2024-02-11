2024 Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Mikael Lindberg, who earned the Challenge Tour and Sunshine Tour win at Royal Cape Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

Lingberg won the event in a playoff over Ryan Van Velzen after both players finished tied after 72 holes of regulation at 16-under 272.

On the first hole of the sudden-death playoff, Lindberg made a long birdie putt to win the tournament.

Louis Albertse finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Lingberg won the €51,489.68 winner's share of the $350,000 purse.

Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open recap notes

Lingberg earned 6.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 2nd completed event of the Challenge Tour season.

Lingberg earned 320 Race to Mallorca points as a Challenge Tour member, with its season-long Race to Mallorca points race getting started for 2024. Sunshine Tour Order of Merit points were also available for Sunshine Tour members, which Lindberg is not.

The 2024 Challenge Tour schedule continues next week with the Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa.

2024 Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details