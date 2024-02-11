2024 Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Mikael Lindberg, who earned the Challenge Tour and Sunshine Tour win at Royal Cape Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.
Lingberg won the event in a playoff over Ryan Van Velzen after both players finished tied after 72 holes of regulation at 16-under 272.
On the first hole of the sudden-death playoff, Lindberg made a long birdie putt to win the tournament.
Louis Albertse finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Lingberg won the €51,489.68 winner's share of the $350,000 purse.
Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open recap notes
Lingberg earned 6.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 2nd completed event of the Challenge Tour season.
Lingberg earned 320 Race to Mallorca points as a Challenge Tour member, with its season-long Race to Mallorca points race getting started for 2024. Sunshine Tour Order of Merit points were also available for Sunshine Tour members, which Lindberg is not.
The 2024 Challenge Tour schedule continues next week with the Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa.
2024 Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Mikael Lindberg
|-16
|70
|70
|65
|67
|272
|€51,489.68
|2
|Ryan Van Velzen
|-16
|68
|67
|71
|66
|272
|€35,896.59
|3
|Louis Albertse
|-15
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|€22,707.43
|T4
|Jc Ritchie
|-14
|73
|68
|66
|67
|274
|€11,694.82
|T4
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-14
|70
|69
|67
|68
|274
|€11,694.82
|T6
|Martin Couvra
|-13
|69
|69
|68
|69
|275
|€6,908.60
|T6
|Rupert Kaminski
|-13
|72
|67
|70
|66
|275
|€6,908.60
|T6
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|-13
|70
|66
|72
|67
|275
|€6,908.60
|
|T6
|Shaun Norris
|-13
|68
|71
|68
|68
|275
|€6,908.60
|T6
|Toto Thimba Jnr
|-13
|68
|73
|66
|68
|275
|€6,908.60
|T6
|Lars Van Meijel
|-13
|73
|66
|69
|67
|275
|€6,908.60
|12
|Thomas Aiken
|-12
|70
|69
|67
|70
|276
|€4,807.87
|T13
|Sam Hutsby
|-11
|69
|66
|71
|71
|277
|€4,515.50
|T13
|Haraldur Magnus
|-11
|69
|66
|76
|66
|277
|€4,515.50
|T13
|Hennie O'Kennedy
|-11
|71
|68
|71
|67
|277
|€4,515.50
|T13
|Jovan Rebula
|-11
|69
|72
|68
|68
|277
|€4,515.50
|
|T13
|Neil Schietekat
|-11
|71
|70
|69
|67
|277
|€4,515.50
|T18
|Michael Hollick
|-10
|71
|69
|66
|72
|278
|€3,979.49
|T18
|Victor Pastor
|-10
|74
|65
|68
|71
|278
|€3,979.49
|T18
|Gerhard Pepler
|-10
|68
|67
|72
|71
|278
|€3,979.49
|T18
|Pierre Pineau
|-10
|70
|71
|70
|67
|278
|€3,979.49
|T18
|Danie Van Niekerk
|-10
|68
|70
|69
|71
|278
|€3,979.49
|T18
|Justin Walters
|-10
|68
|69
|71
|70
|278
|€3,979.49
|T24
|James Allan
|-9
|68
|67
|73
|71
|279
|€3,443.47
|
|T24
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|-9
|69
|71
|70
|69
|279
|€3,443.47
|T24
|Conor Purcell
|-9
|67
|69
|72
|71
|279
|€3,443.47
|T24
|Robin Roussel
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|72
|279
|€3,443.47
|T24
|Ben Schmidt
|-9
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|€3,443.47
|T24
|Lee Slattery
|-9
|68
|71
|73
|67
|279
|€3,443.47
|T24
|Euan Walker
|-9
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|€3,443.47
|T31
|Jacques Blaauw
|-8
|71
|70
|69
|70
|280
|€3,021.16
|T31
|Craig Howie
|-8
|71
|66
|73
|70
|280
|€3,021.16
|
|T31
|Nicolai Kristensen
|-8
|71
|67
|70
|72
|280
|€3,021.16
|T31
|Alfie Plant
|-8
|67
|68
|75
|70
|280
|€3,021.16
|T31
|Yurav Premlall
|-8
|72
|69
|71
|68
|280
|€3,021.16
|T31
|Martin Simonsen
|-8
|72
|65
|71
|72
|280
|€3,021.16
|T37
|Bradley Bawden
|-7
|66
|71
|75
|69
|281
|€2,468.91
|T37
|Pietro Bovari
|-7
|71
|70
|73
|67
|281
|€2,468.91
|T37
|Rhys Enoch
|-7
|71
|70
|69
|71
|281
|€2,468.91
|T37
|Maxence Giboudot
|-7
|72
|69
|71
|69
|281
|€2,468.91
|
|T37
|Tomas Gouveia
|-7
|72
|69
|70
|70
|281
|€2,468.91
|T37
|Philipp Katich
|-7
|72
|66
|71
|72
|281
|€2,468.91
|T37
|Jbe Kruger
|-7
|71
|69
|74
|67
|281
|€2,468.91
|T37
|James Mack
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|73
|281
|€2,468.91
|T37
|Joel Moscatel
|-7
|70
|71
|69
|71
|281
|€2,468.91
|T37
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-7
|66
|69
|75
|71
|281
|€2,468.91
|T37
|Jaco Van Zyl
|-7
|70
|68
|73
|70
|281
|€2,468.91
|T48
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-6
|73
|68
|72
|69
|282
|€1,981.62
|T48
|Benjamin Hebert
|-6
|69
|66
|74
|73
|282
|€1,981.62
|T48
|Malcolm Mitchell
|-6
|73
|67
|69
|73
|282
|€1,981.62
|T48
|Daniel Young
|-6
|67
|73
|68
|74
|282
|€1,981.62
|T52
|Deon Germishuys
|-5
|68
|67
|77
|71
|283
|€1,695.75
|T52
|Jack Mcdonald
|-5
|68
|73
|71
|71
|283
|€1,695.75
|T52
|Jake Roos
|-5
|71
|70
|69
|73
|283
|€1,695.75
|T52
|Keagan Thomas
|-5
|72
|67
|75
|69
|283
|€1,695.75
|T52
|Albert Venter
|-5
|68
|73
|73
|69
|283
|€1,695.75
|T57
|Hamish Brown
|-4
|69
|68
|80
|67
|284
|€1,526.82
|T57
|Marc Hammer
|-4
|72
|68
|70
|74
|284
|€1,526.82
|T57
|Romain Wattel
|-4
|67
|73
|72
|72
|284
|€1,526.82
|60
|Keegan Mclachlan
|-3
|72
|67
|73
|73
|285
|€1,461.85
|T61
|Anton Karlsson
|-2
|72
|69
|71
|74
|286
|€1,413.12
|T61
|Oliver Lindell
|-2
|69
|71
|72
|74
|286
|€1,413.12
|T63
|John Axelsen
|-1
|71
|70
|73
|73
|287
|€1,348.15
|T63
|Rhys West
|-1
|68
|67
|78
|74
|287
|€1,348.15
|65
|Ross Mcgowan
|E
|70
|70
|74
|74
|288
|€1,299.42
|66
|Jean Hugo
|1
|72
|69
|76
|72
|289
|€1,201.97
|67
|Stefan Wears-Taylor
|3
|67
|74
|74
|76
|291
|€1,199.47
|T68
|Steven Brown
|4
|69
|72
|75
|76
|292
|€1,194.49
|T68
|Joe Long
|4
|72
|69
|74
|77
|292
|€1,194.49
|T68
|Callum Mowat
|4
|68
|72
|77
|75
|292
|€1,194.49