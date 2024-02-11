2024 Astara Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kevin Velo, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Country Club de Bogota in Bogota, Colombia.
Velo took the second tournament of the season played in Latin America, prevailing in a playoff against Brian Campbell after both players finished regulation tied on 22-under 261.
In the lone playoff hole, on the par-5 18th, Velo made a birdie 4 to earn the win. Richy Werenski and Thomas Walsh finished tied for third place on 20-under total.
Velo won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Velo earned 14.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 6-under 135 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the 117th Visa Argentina Open.
2024 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Kevin Velo
|-22
|64
|67
|64
|66
|261
|$180,000
|2
|Brian Campbell
|-22
|61
|68
|66
|66
|261
|$90,000
|T3
|Richy Werenski
|-20
|70
|62
|65
|66
|263
|$57,500
|T3
|Thomas Walsh
|-20
|62
|67
|63
|71
|263
|$57,500
|5
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-19
|57
|69
|75
|63
|264
|$38,000
|6
|Cole Hammer
|-18
|62
|67
|67
|69
|265
|$34,500
|7
|Ricky Castillo
|-16
|65
|67
|70
|65
|267
|$32,000
|T8
|Trent Phillips
|-15
|62
|73
|67
|66
|268
|$20,367
|
|T8
|Carter Jenkins
|-15
|71
|64
|67
|66
|268
|$20,367
|T8
|Tim Widing
|-15
|69
|66
|65
|68
|268
|$20,367
|T8
|Mason Andersen
|-15
|72
|63
|64
|69
|268
|$20,367
|T8
|Martin Trainer
|-15
|67
|66
|65
|70
|268
|$20,367
|T8
|Kaito Onishi
|-15
|64
|69
|65
|70
|268
|$20,367
|T8
|Jackson Suber
|-15
|62
|70
|66
|70
|268
|$20,367
|T8
|Étienne Papineau
|-15
|63
|68
|66
|71
|268
|$20,367
|T8
|Brad Hopfinger
|-15
|64
|67
|66
|71
|268
|$20,367
|
|T8
|Max McGreevy
|-15
|62
|67
|67
|72
|268
|$20,367
|T8
|Emilio Gonzalez
|-15
|63
|66
|67
|72
|268
|$20,367
|T8
|Trevor Cone
|-15
|63
|67
|65
|73
|268
|$20,367
|T20
|Frankie Capan III
|-14
|69
|63
|71
|66
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Dillon Board
|-14
|67
|67
|68
|67
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Pontus Nyholm
|-14
|66
|68
|67
|68
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Roberto Díaz
|-14
|65
|68
|68
|68
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Jonathan Byrd
|-14
|67
|65
|69
|68
|269
|$9,290
|
|T20
|Wil Bateman
|-14
|68
|66
|66
|69
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Henrik Norlander
|-14
|65
|65
|70
|69
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Cooper Dossey
|-14
|69
|62
|68
|70
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Noah Goodwin
|-14
|71
|64
|63
|71
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-14
|66
|68
|64
|71
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-14
|66
|59
|73
|71
|269
|$9,290
|T20
|Charles Porter
|-14
|62
|66
|68
|73
|269
|$9,290
|T32
|Peter Knade
|-13
|65
|70
|69
|66
|270
|$6,450
|
|T32
|Joe Weiler
|-13
|65
|68
|66
|71
|270
|$6,450
|T32
|Ricardo Celia
|-13
|62
|66
|70
|72
|270
|$6,450
|T35
|Alistair Docherty
|-12
|66
|68
|71
|66
|271
|$5,567
|T35
|Rafael Campos
|-12
|67
|67
|69
|68
|271
|$5,567
|T35
|Augusto Núñez
|-12
|70
|65
|66
|70
|271
|$5,567
|T35
|Quade Cummins
|-12
|70
|63
|68
|70
|271
|$5,567
|T35
|Jeremy Paul
|-12
|67
|65
|68
|71
|271
|$5,567
|T35
|Kevin Roy
|-12
|67
|64
|67
|73
|271
|$5,567
|
|T41
|Matt McCarty
|-11
|70
|65
|69
|68
|272
|$4,900
|T41
|Fred Biondi
|-11
|65
|70
|69
|68
|272
|$4,900
|T41
|Brett Drewitt
|-11
|71
|63
|69
|69
|272
|$4,900
|T41
|William Mouw
|-11
|65
|67
|68
|72
|272
|$4,900
|T45
|Danny Walker
|-10
|71
|64
|70
|68
|273
|$4,483
|T45
|Brent Grant
|-10
|66
|67
|70
|70
|273
|$4,483
|T45
|Dan McCarthy
|-10
|68
|66
|68
|71
|273
|$4,483
|T45
|Davis Chatfield
|-10
|68
|64
|70
|71
|273
|$4,483
|T45
|Michael Johnson
|-10
|61
|72
|68
|72
|273
|$4,483
|T45
|Scott Harrington
|-10
|66
|65
|69
|73
|273
|$4,483
|T51
|Curtis Luck
|-9
|63
|71
|73
|67
|274
|$4,212
|T51
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|-9
|68
|65
|71
|70
|274
|$4,212
|T51
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|-9
|66
|66
|72
|70
|274
|$4,212
|T51
|Brice Garnett
|-9
|67
|64
|73
|70
|274
|$4,212
|T51
|Austin Hitt
|-9
|65
|70
|68
|71
|274
|$4,212
|T51
|T.J. Vogel
|-9
|67
|68
|68
|71
|274
|$4,212
|T51
|S.Y. Noh
|-9
|68
|65
|70
|71
|274
|$4,212
|T51
|Yi Cao
|-9
|67
|68
|65
|74
|274
|$4,212
|T59
|Rhein Gibson
|-8
|65
|69
|69
|72
|275
|$4,100
|T59
|Morgan Hoffmann
|-8
|67
|66
|70
|72
|275
|$4,100
|T59
|Adam Long
|-8
|65
|68
|70
|72
|275
|$4,100
|T62
|David Kocher
|-7
|66
|68
|70
|72
|276
|$4,070
|T62
|Brandon Crick
|-7
|66
|69
|65
|76
|276
|$4,070
|64
|Doc Redman
|-6
|69
|65
|75
|68
|277
|$4,020
|65
|Kris Ventura
|-2
|62
|70
|72
|77
|281
|$4,000