2024 Astara Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kevin Velo, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Country Club de Bogota in Bogota, Colombia.

Velo took the second tournament of the season played in Latin America, prevailing in a playoff against Brian Campbell after both players finished regulation tied on 22-under 261.

In the lone playoff hole, on the par-5 18th, Velo made a birdie 4 to earn the win. Richy Werenski and Thomas Walsh finished tied for third place on 20-under total.

Velo won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Velo earned 14.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 135 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the 117th Visa Argentina Open.

2024 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

