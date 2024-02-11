2024 Astara Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
February 11, 2024

The 2024 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kevin Velo, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Country Club de Bogota in Bogota, Colombia.

Velo took the second tournament of the season played in Latin America, prevailing in a playoff against Brian Campbell after both players finished regulation tied on 22-under 261.

In the lone playoff hole, on the par-5 18th, Velo made a birdie 4 to earn the win. Richy Werenski and Thomas Walsh finished tied for third place on 20-under total.

Velo won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Velo earned 14.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 135 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the 117th Visa Argentina Open.

2024 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Kevin Velo -22 64 67 64 66 261 $180,000
2 Brian Campbell -22 61 68 66 66 261 $90,000
T3 Richy Werenski -20 70 62 65 66 263 $57,500
T3 Thomas Walsh -20 62 67 63 71 263 $57,500
5 Cristobal Del Solar -19 57 69 75 63 264 $38,000
6 Cole Hammer -18 62 67 67 69 265 $34,500
7 Ricky Castillo -16 65 67 70 65 267 $32,000
T8 Trent Phillips -15 62 73 67 66 268 $20,367
T8 Carter Jenkins -15 71 64 67 66 268 $20,367
T8 Tim Widing -15 69 66 65 68 268 $20,367
T8 Mason Andersen -15 72 63 64 69 268 $20,367
T8 Martin Trainer -15 67 66 65 70 268 $20,367
T8 Kaito Onishi -15 64 69 65 70 268 $20,367
T8 Jackson Suber -15 62 70 66 70 268 $20,367
T8 Étienne Papineau -15 63 68 66 71 268 $20,367
T8 Brad Hopfinger -15 64 67 66 71 268 $20,367
T8 Max McGreevy -15 62 67 67 72 268 $20,367
T8 Emilio Gonzalez -15 63 66 67 72 268 $20,367
T8 Trevor Cone -15 63 67 65 73 268 $20,367
T20 Frankie Capan III -14 69 63 71 66 269 $9,290
T20 Dillon Board -14 67 67 68 67 269 $9,290
T20 Pontus Nyholm -14 66 68 67 68 269 $9,290
T20 Roberto Díaz -14 65 68 68 68 269 $9,290
T20 Jonathan Byrd -14 67 65 69 68 269 $9,290
T20 Wil Bateman -14 68 66 66 69 269 $9,290
T20 Henrik Norlander -14 65 65 70 69 269 $9,290
T20 Cooper Dossey -14 69 62 68 70 269 $9,290
T20 Noah Goodwin -14 71 64 63 71 269 $9,290
T20 Kyle Westmoreland -14 66 68 64 71 269 $9,290
T20 Aldrich Potgieter -14 66 59 73 71 269 $9,290
T20 Charles Porter -14 62 66 68 73 269 $9,290
T32 Peter Knade -13 65 70 69 66 270 $6,450
T32 Joe Weiler -13 65 68 66 71 270 $6,450
T32 Ricardo Celia -13 62 66 70 72 270 $6,450
T35 Alistair Docherty -12 66 68 71 66 271 $5,567
T35 Rafael Campos -12 67 67 69 68 271 $5,567
T35 Augusto Núñez -12 70 65 66 70 271 $5,567
T35 Quade Cummins -12 70 63 68 70 271 $5,567
T35 Jeremy Paul -12 67 65 68 71 271 $5,567
T35 Kevin Roy -12 67 64 67 73 271 $5,567
T41 Matt McCarty -11 70 65 69 68 272 $4,900
T41 Fred Biondi -11 65 70 69 68 272 $4,900
T41 Brett Drewitt -11 71 63 69 69 272 $4,900
T41 William Mouw -11 65 67 68 72 272 $4,900
T45 Danny Walker -10 71 64 70 68 273 $4,483
T45 Brent Grant -10 66 67 70 70 273 $4,483
T45 Dan McCarthy -10 68 66 68 71 273 $4,483
T45 Davis Chatfield -10 68 64 70 71 273 $4,483
T45 Michael Johnson -10 61 72 68 72 273 $4,483
T45 Scott Harrington -10 66 65 69 73 273 $4,483
T51 Curtis Luck -9 63 71 73 67 274 $4,212
T51 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira -9 68 65 71 70 274 $4,212
T51 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -9 66 66 72 70 274 $4,212
T51 Brice Garnett -9 67 64 73 70 274 $4,212
T51 Austin Hitt -9 65 70 68 71 274 $4,212
T51 T.J. Vogel -9 67 68 68 71 274 $4,212
T51 S.Y. Noh -9 68 65 70 71 274 $4,212
T51 Yi Cao -9 67 68 65 74 274 $4,212
T59 Rhein Gibson -8 65 69 69 72 275 $4,100
T59 Morgan Hoffmann -8 67 66 70 72 275 $4,100
T59 Adam Long -8 65 68 70 72 275 $4,100
T62 David Kocher -7 66 68 70 72 276 $4,070
T62 Brandon Crick -7 66 69 65 76 276 $4,070
64 Doc Redman -6 69 65 75 68 277 $4,020
65 Kris Ventura -2 62 70 72 77 281 $4,000

