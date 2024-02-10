Rickie Fowler embraces his nickname among some Phoenix fans

Listen to the galleries at TPC Scottsdale following Rickie Fowler charging perhaps toward his first Waste Management Phoenix Open, and you'll hear some of them cheering on their man with a unique nickname: Big Dick Rick.

It's been a nickname the fans in Phoenix have been using for several years now. It's a term of endearment, right? It has to be, making that kind of presumption in a nickname.

After taking the 54-hole lead yet again at this tournament in 2019, looking to finally break through for a fifth PGA Tour win, Fowler was asked how he feels about the Big Dick Rick moniker.

Rickie Fowler on the Phoenix fans calling him "Big Dick Rick": "It's been going on for a few years now. It's really growing -- the name, I mean." — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) February 2, 2019

"It's been going on for a few years now," Fowler said. "It's really growing -- the name, I mean."

And it's not like TPC Scottsdale is the only place where Fowler has been called Big Dick Rick. It's happened at plenty of other tournaments. It's not part of some kind of lewd conspiracy or something. Really, it's just simple to rhyme "dick" and "rick," and Biggie Dickie Rickie doesn't make any sense. Viktor Hovland gets a similar nickname from a lot of PGA Tour and DP World Tour fans, with them calling him Big Dick Vik instead of Rick, though it's not nearly as prevalent in galleries and at tournaments as the Rickie Fowler nickname. Maybe there's a different sensibility about European players.

Perhaps the nickname is richer now considering Fowler is a partial owner and endorser of 2UNDR apparel. They make specialty underwear for a variety of functions, including golf, and the company isn't shy about the liberal use of puns.

Fowler typically plays it cool, regardless of what happens, but he has always had a connection with fans of professional golf that has led them to embrace him as a guy they want to root for through the ups and downs of his professional career.