Golf Channel interviewer and former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Dixon: Pictures, bio

Kira Kazantsev Dixon is one of Golf Channel's newer hosts. She is now the PGA Tour reporter and interviewer for Golf Channel, though when she started she was host of Golf Channel's "Golf Advisor Living," a show about golf and real estate for their Golfpass members.

However, Kira Kazantsev Dixon is famous for another reason: She was crowned Miss America 2015 (in 2014). She has accomplished so much more than that, too. She was a triple major at Hofstra University, and she earned a law degree.

Eventually, Kira Kazantsev Dixon found a way to combine her love of golf, her abilities as a presenter and her outgoing personality. Now she's a rising star at Golf Channel, with more opportunities coming her way, particularly in the travel space.

In September 2019, Kira got married to her long-time boyfriend Andrew Dixon.

