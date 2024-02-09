Most weeks on the PGA Tour, a field of 120, 132, 144 or 156 players (depending on the event size) tee it up on Thursday and play two rounds before there's a cut made to the top 65 and ties, per the PGA Tour's cut rule.
However, there are a number of weeks on the PGA Tour schedule in which there is a tournament that does not have a cut. Most of these tournaments are now known as PGA Tour Signature events, but there are also tournaments in the FedEx Cup playoffs and one in the fall that do not have a cut.
These are tournaments reserved for the best players in the world or the top players in the FedEx Cup standings, rewarding them for their superior play with free money and FedEx Cup points.
So, which PGA Tour events have no cut? Let's take a look.
PGA Tour events with no cut
- The Sentry -- The Sentry in Hawaii is played each January and reserved from players who have won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since the last Tournament of Champions and those in the top 50 of the prior season's FedEx Cup rankings. With such a small field (under 70, usually), there's no reason to have a cut. It's an atta-boy for a great accomplishment.
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- The long-time event is now a Signature tournament with an 80-player, must-fill field. The pro-am component unfolds over the first 36 holes, and then the pros compete without the amateurs on the weekend for the final 36 holes at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
- RBC Heritage -- This post-Masters tournament is now a no-cut Signature event, with players getting in based on the entry criteria from the PGA Tour.
- Wells Fargo Championship -- This May tournament is now a no-cut Signature event, with players getting in based on the entry criteria from the PGA Tour.
- Travelers Championship -- This post-US Open tournament is now a no-cut Signature event, with players getting in based on the entry criteria from the PGA Tour.
- FedEx St. Jude Championship -- The first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs features a field of just 70 players, and there is no cut for that field so they have a chance to earn points to advance to the next stage.
- BMW Championship -- Formerly the Western Open, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs has a maximum field of 50 players, or what is the normal PGA Tour cut line. No need for a cut here, especially as guys fight for a spot in the top 30 and the Tour Championship.
- Tour Championship -- The end of the FedEx Cup playoffs and PGA Tour season comes with the smallest field of the year. The top 30 in FedEx Cup points heading into East Lake get in the field, three majors next year and a chance at a $22 million first-place prize.
- Zozo Championship -- This first official PGA Tour event in Japan has no cut for the 81-player field.