Most weeks on the PGA Tour, a field of 120, 132, 144 or 156 players (depending on the event size) tee it up on Thursday and play two rounds before there's a cut made to the top 65 and ties, per the PGA Tour's cut rule.

However, there are a number of weeks on the PGA Tour schedule in which there is a tournament that does not have a cut. Most of these tournaments are now known as PGA Tour Signature events, but there are also tournaments in the FedEx Cup playoffs and one in the fall that do not have a cut.

These are tournaments reserved for the best players in the world or the top players in the FedEx Cup standings, rewarding them for their superior play with free money and FedEx Cup points.

So, which PGA Tour events have no cut? Let's take a look.

PGA Tour events with no cut