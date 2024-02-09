What is the European Tour (DP World Tour) cut rule, and how is the cut line determined?

Most European Tour (DP World Tour) events have a cut after two rounds, or 36 holes, down to a field for the final two rounds. As of the 2017-18 season, the cut rule is down to the top 65 players and ties, with those players getting to finish out the tournament provided less than 78 players finishing inside the 36-hole cut line.

In the event that 78 or more players make the 36-hole cut, then the European Tour has a secondary cut after 54 holes to reduce the field to the number nearest possible to 72 players. Those players who survive the secondary cut play the final round and have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard. The players who miss the secondary cut are considered MDF, or "made the cut, didn't finish," and earn money and Race to Dubai points for their standing through 54 holes.

All players who make the 36-hole cut are paid according to the European Tour purse distribution guidance.

However, not every European Tour (DP World Tour) event has a 36-hole cut line. Some events are not subject to the European Tour cut rule. Players who complete four rounds in these events earn credit for a cut made on the European Tour.

European Tour events without a cut

Dubai Invitational

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Nedbank Golf Challenge

European Tour events with a 54-hole cut

Dunhill Links Championship: The European Tour equivalent of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the first three rounds are played on three separate courses, with a cut to the top 60 and ties for Sunday on the Old Course at St. Andrews

Major championship cut rules