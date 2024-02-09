Nick Taylor’s wife Andie Taylor: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Nick Taylor is in contention to win the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, contending at the event for the second year in row. He broke through at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, in what was the biggest win of his career to end the Canadian drought in their national championship.

He got married to his wife, Andie Taylor, back in 2014, and she has been with him for his two PGA Tour wins at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Taylors are very active in their communities and do a lot of charitable and volunteer work. They have a son together named Charlie.

Take a look at photos of Nick Taylor's wife, Andie Taylor.