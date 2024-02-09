Here’s who will qualify for the PGA Tour Signature events in 2024

After debuting the concept in 2023, the PGA Tour has refined the idea of Signature events -- nee elevated and designated events -- for the 2024 PGA Tour season, which will run from January through the end of August as part of a calendar-year cadence for the first time since 2013.

There will be eight PGA Tour Signature events in 2024: The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship.

The majors, The Players and the FedEx Cup playoff events will no longer be considered designated, and they'll stand on their own as huge tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule but ones that obviously have their own qualifying criteria that will not be determined largely by the prior year's FedEx Cup standings. (Though the top 30 in the prior year FedEx Cup effectively get in all four majors and The Players.)

The field for each of the eight Signature events will largely be determined by the top 50 finishers in the 2023 FedEx Cup final standings. Every player who qualified for the second stage of the playoffs at the BMW Championship will be in every Signature event. Five of those Signature events will not have a cut, while The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament will all have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players and ties.

Beyond the top 50 in the FedEx Cup from the prior year, there will be other ways to get in the field based on the current season and the most recent string of events prior to the next Signature event.

Who qualifies for the PGA Tour Signature events