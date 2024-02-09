16th hole at TPC Scottsdale: Who has made a hole-in-one during the Phoenix Open?

The Waste Management Phoenix Open and the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale have delivered on some of the most entertaining holes-in-one in PGA Tour history, including what may well go down as the all-time best.

In the history of the Phoenix Open and its time at TPC Scottsdale, the 16th hole has seen 11 in-tournament aces.

Tiger Woods had the best hole-in-one, doing it on the 16th in the third round in the 1997 edition of the event, before the modern stadium seating enclosing the hole existed.

Since Woods' ace, six others have accomplished the feat, including Steve Stricker the very next day with a 6-iron, compared to Woods' 9-iron. The late Jarrod Lyle had perhaps one of the most emotional aces on the par-3 16th back in 2011.

The most-recent 16th hole aces were Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz in consecutive rounds in 2022.

Phoenix Open: TPC Scottsdale 16th hole holes-in-one-